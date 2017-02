Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Welcomes Tony-Winning Composer Charles Strouse

Put on a happy face because the Tony Award winning composer of BYE BYE BIRDIE, APPLAUSE, ANNIE, and countless others, Charles Strouse, invites Rob and Kevin into his penthouse apartment for a two part interview about his life and career.

Charles pulls back the curtain on his career, including how a Texas oil tycoon became his biggest benefactor, what was the inspiration behind "Once Upon a Time", and why Sammy Davis Jr. was his best audience!

Also, Charles shines the spotlight on Gower Champion, Bert Lahr, and Chita Rivera!

