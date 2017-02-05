STAGE TUBE: SNL Continues to Nail Donald Trump's Administration in This Week's Cold Open

Saturday Night Live never seems to miss its mark when it comes to the Trump Administration. In this week's cold open, Alec Baldwin returned with his masterful impression of the impetuous man.

Not alone in the Oval Office this time though, Trump is joined by trusted advisor Steve Bannon, portrayed as a skeleton of the underworld. Without Ivanka and her husband to keep Trump in line, and with urging from Bannon, Trump decides to call up his colleagues around the world to show them who's boss. He then manages to declare war on just about everyone.

Taking on the news from the last two weeks, SNL hits Trump hard for the immigration and refugee ban, his insensitivity for Black History Month and Holocaust Remembrance Day, his constant attempts to get Mexico to pay for a wall, and even for Kellyanne Conway's imagined Bowling Green Massacre.

Check out SNL's Trump and friends below!

