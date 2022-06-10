BWW Previews: THE LADIES FOURSOME at Wichita Community Theatre

Wichita Community Theatre presents The Ladies Foursome, by Norm Foster, for a June run.

The day after their friend Catherine's funeral, Margot, Tate, and Connie gather for a round of golf in honor of their recently departed fourth. At the course they are joined by another woman an old friend of Catherine's they never met. Over the course of eighteen holes, secrets and confessions unravel as the women discuss love, sex, children, and everything in between.

The play is directed by Elisa Balleau, and stars Julie William as Connie, Liz Anderson as Tate, Angela Forrest as Margot, and Ashley Christy as Dory.

The Ladies Foursome runs June 9 - 19, 2022. Wichita Community Theatre is located at 2nd and Fountain. Tickets are available at the door or by calling 316-686-1282. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $13 for Students, Seniors, and Military. Show times are 8:00 pm Thursday through Saturday and 2:00 pm on Sundays.