HADESTOWN Comes to Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center in March

HADESTOWN, the award-winning Broadway musical, will be presented at Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center in Wichita for a three-day run in March 2026. The production, part of the 2025–26 Broadway season in Wichita, is scheduled for performances March 20 through March 22.

Welcome to Hadestown, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.



Hadestown intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.