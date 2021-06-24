BWW Feature: INJOY FOUNTAIN IN CONCERT at Roxy's Downtown

Injoy Fountain will take the stage, along with Jaslyn Alexander and Koko Blanton, in a concert at Roxy's Downtown this Saturday night, June 26, 2021, at 7pm. Injoy will be singing classic tunes by Aretha Franklin, Chaka Khan, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston, Gladys Knight, and Miley Cyrus, among others. Fountain's band includes Rich Bruhn on keyboards, Dale Black on bass, Jerome Porter on sax, and Corey Rolfe on drums.

Injoy Fountain was recently seen on last season of The Voice, where she was a member of Team Kelly. Injoy grew up in Wichita and moved to NYC after graduating from East High. She has toured internationally (Scotland and Aruba) performing the musical Rent. Fountain was also in a band with four-time Tony Nominee Condola Rashad. She has music on all platforms, and performs locally all over town, including Vorshay's Lounge where she hosts a weekly evening of Live Karaoke.

For tickets, go to https://ci.ovationtix.com/35682/pr/1058263/pe/10746122 and click on your preferred seats. This will take you to check out. You can also call the box office at 316-265-4400 to make your reservation. Roxy's is located at 412 1/2 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67202. There's ample parking in the back of the theatre, and the entrance is located at the back of the building. If you have any questions, please email the staff at admin@roxysdowntown.com