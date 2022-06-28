Wayne McGregor Will Lead National Youth Dance Company in 2022/23

Entering its tenth anniversary year, National Youth Dance Company (NYDC), the country's flagship company for young dancers run by Sadler's Wells, appoints its next Guest Artistic Director, Wayne McGregor in 2022/23.

Wayne McGregor CBE is a multi-award-winning British choreographer and director, internationally renowned for trailblazing innovations in performance that have radically redefined dance in the modern era. McGregor is Artistic Director of Company Wayne McGregor, Resident Company at Sadler's Wells. Founded in 1992, McGregor has made over 30 works for the company, which will be celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2022. McGregor is a Sadler's Wells Associate Artist.

NYDC has begun its search for the next intake of 30 young dancers to join the company. This is a bumper year for the company, with additional engagement activities planned around the country next summer. The next intake of young dancers will work with Wayne McGregor to create the new commission from October 2022. NYDC Workshops are taking place across England in July and August to find the next cohort.

Workshops are happening all over the country in the following cities: Manchester, Brighton, Falmouth, Ipswich, Leeds, Birmingham, Newcastle, Derby, London, Medway, Bristol, Oxford, and Leicester. There will also be some workshops taking place online.

NYDC brings together the brightest talent from across England, immersing the members fully in the process of creating, performing and touring new work, giving them a unique insight into the dance profession. The company works with young people aged 16-18 or up to the age of 24 for d/Deaf or disabled dancers. The dancers come from across the country and from a range of different backgrounds and dance styles.

NYDC has a track record of putting young people on paths to successful dance careers, with over 80% of NYDC members going onto further dance training or professional work. Graduates have since danced in Matthew Bourne's New Adventures, Rambert, Hofesh Shechter Company and Jasmin Vardimon Company. Graduate John William Watson is also part of Sadler's Wells' Young Associates programme. The winner of BBC Young Dancer 2022, Adhya Shastry is in the current company and will be on tour with NYDC this summer.

Wayne McGregor takes over from current Guest Artistic Director, Alesandra Seutin whose work created for NYDC, Quartier Paradis, premiered at Dance City in Newcastle on 16 April. Quartier Paradis tours to the remaining six venues across England this summer, closing at Sadler's Wells on Saturday 3 September.

Wayne McGregor CBE, NYDC Guest Artistic Director 2022/23, said: "It's fantastic to see NYDC leading the way in making sure that opportunities to take part in dance are open to everybody from all backgrounds, and from all around England. Together with my team at Studio Wayne McGregor, we are looking forward to training, mentoring, and creating opportunities and creative experiences for this fresh cohort of emerging talent."