United Solo Announces Ian McKellen as the Winner of the 2020 United Solo Special Award

United Solo named Sir Ian McKellen as the winner of the 2020 United Solo Special Award. McKellen was awarded for his solo performance, "Ian McKellen on Stage: Tolkien, Shakespeare and You!", which toured across the United Kingdom last year before coming to London's West End for a limited run. The show celebrated McKellen's 80th birthday and explored anecdotes from his illustrious career in the entertainment industry spanning from the stage to the screen.

"Hello from London!", Sir McKellen began, as he accepted the award virtually. "Thank you so much for the United Solo Special Award. What a wonderful present for the holiday time." He shared his thoughts on his show, as well as solo performance as an art form, and wished the United Solo community happy holidays. McKellen expressed optimism for the future and looked forward to the world beginning to "roll on the vaccine!"

United Solo postponed their 11th Annual New York Festival and their inaugural London festival due to the global pandemic. Despite these circumstances, the organization continued to recognize outstanding solo performers such as Sir Ian McKellen in the midst of the crisis.

"Ian's performance was more than just a show - it was also a fundraising effort to support local theaters," emphasized Omar Sangare , founder and artistic director of United Solo. "Such exemplary kindness inspired others to do the same in the face of the unprecedented challenges that the theatre community faces today."