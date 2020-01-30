The Jamie Lloyd Company Has Launched a New Development Programme Offering a First Step Into the Industry

The Jamie Lloyd Company and Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) today launch Jamie Lloyd Company: Emerge, a talent development programme to break down barriers for those seeking creative roles and offer a first step into the industry.

The scheme offers a director, writer and sound artist with no formal training the opportunity to gain paid industry mentorship during the company's season at the Playhouse Theatre, in association with British Airways. The successful applicants will be mentored by Jamie Lloyd (Director), Anya Reiss (Playwright) and George Dennis (Sound Designer), have the opportunity to shadow the creation of their upcoming work and collaborate to present a response piece as a pre-show performance.

This programme is part of The Jamie Lloyd Company's continued commitment to making theatre accessible with the season also offering workshops, Q&As, uncovered learning days, teacher resources and bespoke engagement opportunities as well as 15,000 free tickets for those with limited access to the arts and 15,000 £15 tickets for under 30s, key workers and those receiving job seeker's allowance and other government benefits, supported by British Airways.

Jamie Lloyd said today, "Theatre is for everyone and should be made as open and inclusive as possible. The Playhouse Season welcomes those who have not felt permission to occupy theatre spaces before. Jamie Lloyd Company: Emerge will offer an opportunity for new voices to be heard."

Adam Speers, Executive Producer at ATG added, "ATG and our Creative Learning and Community Partnerships team are committed to nurturing the future of the creative industry. Emerge aims to find three new practitioners who will create their own response to the company's work on the Playhouse stage. We're looking forward to welcoming them and supporting their work."

Applications are open now and close on Thursday 13 February 2020 at 9am. The programme will run from Monday 24 February - Wednesday 1 July 2020. To apply, please complete the application form here. Applicants should not have received any formal training or be under commission by any theatre or theatre company.

The season, directed by Jamie Lloyd, opened last year with the critically acclaimed production of Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac, freely adapted by Martin Crimp, with James McAvoy - which runs until 29 February; followed by Emilia Clarke in Anya Reiss' adaptation of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull, opening 18 March, with previews from 11 March and runs until 30 May. Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House, in a version by Frank McGuinness with Jessica Chastain completes the season, opening on 18 June, with previews from 10 June and running until 5 September 2020.

