Video: Benjamin Akintuyosi and Jay Phelps Talk Bringing MILES. to London

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Performers, Benjamin Akintuyosi and Jay Phelps shared some insights into bringing electric new play MILES. to Southwark Playhouse Borough after a sold-out run at Edinburgh Fringe. Check out the video here!

Featuring live jazz trumpeting, MILES. is a deep dive into the life and legacy of Miles Davis.

Following an acclaimed sell-out run at Edinburgh Fringe 2025, the newly extended version of MILES. transfers to Southwark Playhouse Borough – arriving in 2026, marking 100 years since the birth of Miles Davis.

This powerful play traces the life and legacy of jazz icon Miles Davis, diving into the soul of an artist and exploring the influence of the greatest jazz album of all time, ‘Kind of Blue’.

Written and directed by Oliver Kaderbhai, and using :DELIRIUM:’s signature style, it blends live music, projection and puppetry to craft a dream-like journey through Davis’s world of innovation, addiction and creativity.

Set in Columbia Records’ 30th Street Studio in New York, contemporary jazz musician, Jay, listens to the ‘Kind of Blue’ tapes to interrogate how Davis created such a masterpiece. There he meets Davis, who challenges Jay to confront himself as an artist while revisiting his own chequered history.

With live music from the UK’s leading jazz trumpet star, Jay Phelps, audiences are transported to the smoky, fevered late-night recording sessions of mid-century New York — the era that gave birth to cool.