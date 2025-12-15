Photos: Siobhan Finneran, Samantha Spiro and More in WHEN WE ARE MARRIED

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

You can now get a first look at When We Are Married, currently in previews at The Donmar Warehouse, ahead of opening night this Wednesday 17 December, featuring a cast including Siobhan Finneran (Maria Helliwell), Samantha Spiro (Clara Soppitt), Sophie Thompson (Annie Parker) and Marc Wootton (Albert Parker), Tori Allen-Martin (Lottie Grady), Ron Cook (Henry Ormonroyd), Janice Connolly (Mrs Northrop), John Hodgkinson (Joseph Helliwell), Jim Howick (Herbert Soppitt), Reuben Joseph (Gerald Forbes), Rowan Robinson (Nancy Holmes) and Leo Wringer (Reverend Clement Mercer).

“If you woke up tomorrow to find you weren’t married to us, you’d be in for a few big surprises.” Three couples, highly respected pillars of the Yorkshire community, gather to celebrate their joint silver wedding anniversaries. It's champagne toasts all round until their evening of pride and self-satisfaction is upended by an unexpected and deeply embarrassing revelation.

As scandal turns to farce, the couples are forced to confront long-buried truths, simmering resentments and the liberating possibility of starting over.

Artistic Director Tim Sheader leads a joyful revival of J.B. Priestley’s much-loved comedy, with a stellar cast including Tori Allen-Martin, Ron Cook, Janice Connolly, Siobhan Finneran, John Hodgkinson, Jim Howick, Reuben Joseph, Rowan Robinson, Samantha Spiro, Sophie Thompson, Marc Wootton and Leo Wringer.

Photo credit: Johan Persson