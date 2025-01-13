TITANIQUE Extends West End Run

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The West End production of the musical Titanique – which opened last week to critical acclaim and plays to nightly standing ovations – has extended its booking period to Sunday 8 June 2025.

The cast currently includes Darren Bennett (Singin’ in the Rain, Grease) as Victor Garber / Luigi, Jordan Luke Gage (Bonnie & Clyde, & Juliet) as Cal, Stephen Guarino (Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here, Netflix’s Eastsiders) as Ruth, Rob Houchen (Les Misérables) as Jack, Kat Ronney (Hex) as Rose, Charlotte Wakefield (The Great British Bake Off Musical) as Molly Brown and Layton Williams (Cabaret, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) as the Iceberg.

Adrianne Langley (Sixties Girls), Madison Swan (The Book of Mormon), Rodney Vubya (The Book of Mormon) are on stage background vocalists and completing the company are offstage understudies Freddie King (Gentlemen Prefer Blondes), and Kristina Walz (Titanique, New York).

When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar®-winning blockbuster film Titanic, you get Titanique, off Broadway’s most award-winning splash hit that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical musical fantasia.

Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalogue. Sailing on fierce powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as My Heart Will Go On, All by Myself and To Love you More – backed by a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart and campy chaos.

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique celebrated its Off-Broadway premiere in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring the musical’s co-authors Mindelle and Rousouli as Céline Dion and Jack Dawson. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on November 20, 2022 where it continues to play.

Titanique is directed by Tye Blue and choreographed by Ellenore Scott. Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations are by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas James Connell. Scenic Design for Titanique is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Costume Design is by Alejo Vietti; and Lighting Design is by Paige Seber; and Sound Design is by Lawrence Schober with casting by Pearson Casting CDG.

Titanique won seven major awards during the 2022/23 theatre season, including three Lucille Lortel Awards, the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, Las Culturistas’ Culture Award for Best Indoor Performance and two Dorian Awards.

The London production of Titanique is co-produced by Eva Price and Michael Harrison.

