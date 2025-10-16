Video: TITANIQUE West End Production Releases New Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An all new trailer has been released for the Olivier Award Winning West End musical Titanique. The production is currently playing at the Criterion Theatre, having recently extended through to Sunday 7 June 2026 due to phenomenal demand. Check out the trailer here!

Currently starring in Titanique are Luke Bayer (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) as Jack, Richard Carson (Les Misérables) as Cal, Ryan Carter (Bat Out Of Hell) as The Iceberg, Hiba Elchikhe (The Time Travellers Wife) as Rose, Astrid Harris (Titaníque – Théâtre du Lido, Paris) as Céline Dion, Carl Mullaney (La Cage Aux Folles) as Ruth, Jenny O’Leary (The Great British Bake Off) as Molly Brown and Tim Walton (Matilda the Musical) as Victor Garber / Luigi.

Completing the company are on-stage background vocalists Adrianne Langley (Sixties Girls, Dusseldorf), Madison Swan (We Will Rock You) and Rodney Vubya (Frozen) and offstage understudies Freddie King (Heathers), David Ouch (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Australia) and Caitlin Tipping (SIX).

When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar-winning blockbuster film Titanic, you get Titanique, off Broadway’s most award-winning splash hit that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical musical fantasia.

Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalogue. Sailing on fierce powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as My Heart Will Go On, All by Myself and To Love you More – backed by a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart and campy chaos. See you aboard the Ship of Dreams, girlfriends!

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique celebrated its Off-Broadway premiere in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring the musical’s co-authors Mindelle and Rousouli as Céline Dion and Jack Dawson. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on 20 November 2022 where it played until 15 June 2025. As well as London and New York, the musical comedy has had smash hit runs in Paris, Sydney, Montreal and Toronto.

Titanique is directed by Tye Blue and choreographed by Ellenore Scott. Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations are by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas James Connell, Scenic Design is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Costume Design is by Alejo Vietti; and Lighting Design is by Paige Seber; and Sound Design is by Lawrence Schober with casting by Pearson Casting CDG.

In addition to winning the 2025 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, Titanique won seven major awards during the 2022/23 theatre season, including three Lucille Lortel Awards, the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, Las Culturistas’ Culture Award for Best Indoor Performance and two Dorian Awards.

The London production of Titanique is produced by Eva Price and Michael Harrison.