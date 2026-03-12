Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Reveals 2026 Sunday Events Featuring James Acaster, Tim Key and More

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre today announced further details for its series of one-off Sunday events as part of its 2026 programme. Family and comedy performances will take place across the season from Sunday, May 24 through Sunday, September 6, 2026, celebrating some of today’s most exciting talent against the beautiful backdrop of Regent’s Park.

This year’s schedule includes the return of the theatre’s popular Family Day, featuring the Bach to Baby Family Concert and interactive storytelling with The Marvellous Myth Hunter, alongside comedy performances from James Acaster and Tim Key.

Tickets for the Sunday events go on sale to Members for priority booking at 2pm on Thursday, March 12, with general on sale at 12 noon on Monday, March 16, 2026.

Further events, including the lineup for the return of Live Music Week presented in partnership with Communion ONE, will be announced later this spring.

Family Day Line-Up

Sunday, May 24, 2026

Family Day

9:30am & 2pm

A full day of entertainment for all ages set in the beautiful surroundings of Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre. Family Day includes a ticket to The Marvellous Myth Hunter and access to a range of activities, including Harp in the Park at the Bach to Baby Family Concert, a daytime party with Fly-Kid, and more. Guests can choose morning or afternoon entry and enjoy open-air fun, food and family entertainment.

Location: Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Duration: 3 hours 30 minutes

Suitable for: All ages

Play Build Play

9:30am & 2pm

Play Build Play brings its immersive kit of sensory loose parts to Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, inviting families to invent, collect, sort, build, explore, touch, design and collaborate together.

Location: Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, Bar Area

Duration: 3 hours 30 minutes

Suitable for: Under 5s (all ages welcome)

A Line Art – Finger Sports

10am & 4:30pm

Finger Sports is an interactive experience where children and families step into an illustrated world to wriggle, skip and twirl their fingers through a series of playful games. Participants can also create their own finger puppets and games to take home.

Location: Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, Studio 1

Duration: 3 hours 30 minutes

Suitable for: Ages 3–8 (all ages welcome)

Bach to Baby Family Concert: Harp in the Park

10am & 2:30pm

Featuring harpist Cecilia de Maria, this outdoor concert celebrates the shimmering sound of the harp with music ranging from the Flower Duet to Hasselmans’ La Source, Beethoven’s moonlit calm, and Vivaldi’s Spring. Families are encouraged to bring a blanket and enjoy live music under the open sky.

The critically acclaimed Bach to Baby concert series invites babies and toddlers to roam and dance while parents enjoy performances by outstanding musicians.

Location: Picnic Lawn

Duration: 45 minutes

Suitable for: All ages

The Marvellous Myth Hunter: In the Beginning

11am

Storytellers Amari Harris and Andy McKeane invite young adventurers to travel the world through myth. Audiences will encounter Norse ice giants, a Congolese god with an upset stomach, and legendary tales from the Anishinaabe in Canada in this interactive storytelling experience.

Location: Main Auditorium

Duration: 50 minutes

Suitable for: Ages 5–11

Fly-Kid Family Rave

12pm & 4:30pm

Created by Emily Rawson, the mind behind Supa Dupa Fly, Fly-Kid is a family-friendly daytime party celebrating RnB, Soul, Hip Hop and Pop. Hosted by Pranksta, the event includes dance games, face painting, confetti and props.

Location: Studio 2

Duration: 1 hour

Suitable for: Under 10s

The Marvellous Myth Hunter: Family Feud

3:30pm

In this myth-filled adventure, families explore legendary sibling rivalries and epic tales from around the world. Stories include the feud between Japanese sun goddess Amaterasu and her brother Susanoo, the creation of Earth in Nigerian mythology, and the legendary battle between Horus and Set in ancient Egypt.

Location: Main Auditorium

Duration: 50 minutes

Suitable for: All ages

James Acaster

Sunday, May 31, 2026 – 7:45pm

Comedian James Acaster brings a brand-new show to Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, promising all the signature wit and unexpected turns that have made him one of the UK’s most distinctive comedic voices.

Location: Main Auditorium

Duration: 1 hour (no interval)

Suitable for: Ages 14+

Tickets: £30

Tim Key: Loganberry

Sunday, September 6, 2026 – 7:45pm

Award-winning comedian Tim Key returns with a brand-new show featuring poetry, storytelling, and his signature surreal humor. Known for appearances in Alan Partridge, The Ballad of Wallis Island, and Tim Key’s Late Night Poetry Programme, Key’s latest performance blends absurd comedy with his unique poetic style.

Location: Main Auditorium

Duration: 70 minutes (no interval)

Suitable for: Ages 14+

Tickets: £30