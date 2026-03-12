Extra Performance Added For Staged Concert of Joey Contreras’ IN PIECES

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The London premiere staged concert of Joey Contreras' In Pieces has added a fourth and final performance at The Other Palace on Tuesday 31 March at 11am due to demand with all tickets throughout the house priced at £35.

This is the last chance for audiences to secure tickets to the exclusive London concert following the previously announced performances on 30 and 31 March selling out within 24 hours of on sale.

Joey Contreras said today, “I'm thrilled that this extra performance opens the door for even more audiences to experience In Pieces in person. We've been so excited to bring this production across the pond and have been overwhelmed at the incredible support from UK audiences.”

Also announced, Ailsa Davidson joins the cast as Sam. She replaces the previously announced Aimie Atkinson who, due to personal reasons, will no longer appear in the concert performances. Directed by Martha Geelan and choreographed by Sam Wilson-Freeman, the cast also features Antonio Cipriano, Ryan Kopel, Alex James-Hatton, Emilie Louise Israel and Romona Lewis-Malley.

Written and composed by Fred Ebb Award and Jonathan Larson Grant Finalist, Joey Contreras, In Pieces is a bold, contemporary new musical featuring a pop-driven score that dives into echoes of love, loss, and self-discovery by weaving the romantic journeys of six characters across three-chapters of life. As friends, family, and former lovers confront old wounds and unresolved feelings, will they learn to coexist with the joy and pain of the past

In Pieces has become a global sensation with a massive social media fanbase, tens of millions of streams, and licensed productions internationally. NOW, the team is bringing the staged concert to premiere in London for a one-night-only event.

Joey Contreras' other musicals include Forget Me Not (co-written with Kate Thomas), Robby Green Is All Grown Up, and Heartbreakers in Hell (a modern-day adaptation of Dante's Inferno, co-written with Benjamin Halstead). He is also developing multiple new projects, including commissions with Storyboard Entertainment and RGN Theatrical/Talnek Communications. Additional composing credits include work for the Walt Disney Company, The 5th Avenue Theatre, and various short films.

Ailsa Davidson plays Sam. Her theatre credits include, Heather's The Musical, Bill Kenwright Ltd; Marie Curie The Musical, Charing Cross Theatre; Dracula: Mina's Reckoning, National Theatre of Scotland; Lipsync, Summerhall; Elegies for Angels Punks and Raging Queens, Union Theatre; Grease (UK Tour), David Ian Productions; Peaches Americana, Theatre Royal Stratford East; Our House, Union Theatre. For screen, Outlander: Blood of my Blood; Halo, Heathers: The Musical.