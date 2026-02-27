TITANIQUE Extends For Fourth Time in London

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Olivier Award Winning Titanique has extended booking to Sunday 30 August 2026 at the Criterion Theatre due to phenomenal demand.

Currently starring in Titanique are Luke Bayer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie) as Jack, Richard Carson (Les Misérables) as Cal, Ryan Carter (Bat Out Of Hell) as The Iceberg, Rose Galbraith (13 Going on 30) as Rose, Astrid Harris (Titaníque – Théâtre du Lido, Paris) as Céline Dion, Carl Mullaney (La Cage Aux Folles) as Ruth, Michael Vinsen (The Book of Mormon) as Victor Garber / Luigi and Charlotte Wakefield (Spring Awakening) as Molly Brown.

Completing the company are on-stage background vocalists Corrine Priest (Sister Act The Musical), Madison Swan (We Will Rock You) and Damien Winchester (Aladdin), offstage understudies Freddie King (Heathers) and Caitlin Tipping (SIX The Musical) and standby David Ouch (Moulin Rouge! The Musical).

With comedian Tom Allen set to join the cast for 6 weeks from Wednesday 4 March to Sunday 12 April 2026 playing the role of Ruth.

Casting from 7 June to be announced.



Titaníque is the hysterical musical comedy bursting with nostalgia, non-stop laughs and killer vocals. Featuring all your favourite Celine Dion hits, including My Heart Will Go On, All by Myself and To Love You More, all backed by a sensational live band.

Celebrated as ‘The West End's Funniest Musical' (Smooth Radio), Titaníque is brilliant and bonkers fun. ‘If you love the film Titanic or Celine Dion, you'll love Titaníque. Hell, if you couldn't care less about them, you'll love it' (Mail on Sunday).

It's the musical that's making hearts go on… and on, so get on board as this ship of dreams is one voyage you simply can't miss!



Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique celebrated its Off-Broadway premiere in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring the musical's co-authors Mindelle and Rousouli as Céline Dion and Jack Dawson. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on 20 November 2022 where it played until 15 June 2025. It is set to make it's Broadway debut at the St. James Theatre from 26 March 2026. As well as New York and London the musical comedy has had smash hit runs in Paris, Sydney, Montreal and Toronto.

Titanique is directed by Tye Blue and choreographed by Ellenore Scott. Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations are by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas James Connell, Scenic Design is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Costume Design is by Alejo Vietti; Lighting Design is by Paige Seber; and Sound Design is by Lawrence Schober with casting by Pearson Casting CDG.

In addition to winning the 2025 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, Titanique won seven major awards during the 2022/23 theatre season, including three Lucille Lortel Awards, the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, Las Culturistas' Culture Award for Best Indoor Performance and two Dorian Awards.

The London production of Titanique is produced by Eva Price and Michael Harrison.