Photos: First Look at Tom Allen in TITANIQUE at London's Criterion Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

You can now get a first look at Tom Allen in the Olivier Award Winning Titanique. Tom has joined the cast in the role of Ruth until Sunday 12 April 2026. The hit production is currently playing at the Criterion Theatre where it is has recently extended booking until Sunday 30 August 2026 due to phenomenal demand.

Currently starring alongside Tom Allen are Luke Bayer as Jack, Richard Carson as Cal, Ryan Carter as The Iceberg, Rose Galbraith as Rose, Astrid Harris as Céline Dion, Michael Vinsen as Victor Garber / Luigi and Charlotte Wakefield as Molly Brown.

Titaníque is the hysterical musical comedy bursting with nostalgia, non-stop laughs and killer vocals. Featuring all your favourite Celine Dion hits, including My Heart Will Go On, All by Myself and To Love You More, all backed by a sensational live band.

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique celebrated its Off-Broadway premiere in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring the musical’s co-authors Mindelle and Rousouli as Céline Dion and Jack Dawson. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on 20 November 2022 where it played until 15 June 2025. It is set to make it’s Broadway debut at the St. James Theatre from 26 March 2026. As well as New York and London the musical comedy has had smash hit runs in Paris, Sydney, Montreal and Toronto.