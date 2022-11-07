Show of the Week: Save up to 49% on & JULIET
Book by 20 November for tickets from £35
Show of the Week: Save up to 49% on & Juliet
Romeo who?! With her bags packed and ready to escape Verona, Juliet recovers from heartbreak in the best way possible... by dancing the night away with her best friends by her side! But when the sparkle fades, the confetti falls and reality catches up, it's clear that Juliet needs to face her past in order to find her future. Can she reclaim a story that has been written in the stars? Is there really life after Romeo...or could he be worth one more try? Come along for the ride as the original Anne Hathaway takes on her husband William Shakespeare to remix his legendary play. Will Juliet get the ending she truly deserves? And most importantly, can their love survive this battle of wills?
Fabulously fresh and riotously funny, & Juliet explodes with dozens of pop anthems you already know and love by legendary songwriter Max Martin, including ...Baby One More Time, Since U Been Gone, Roar, It's My Life, I Want It That Way, and Can't Stop the Feeling!; as well as One More Try, a brand-new song written by Max especially for the musical. Winner of six WhatsOnStage Awards and three Olivier Awards, this vibrant, colourful and timely musical is brought to life by an award-winning creative team, with direction by Luke Sheppard (In the Heights), story by David West Read (Schitt's Creek), and electrifying choreography by Jennifer Weber. & Juliet is a joyous blast of fun so book now and join the celebration!
Show of the Week: Save up to 49% on & Juliet
Tickets from £35
Save up to 49%
Was £87 - Now £45
Was £69 - Now £35
Valid Monday to Thursday evening and Friday matinee performances from 31 October until 2 December 2022.
Book by: 20 November 2022
Industry Classifieds
From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan
Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)
November 4, 2022
Arts Council England has revealed its funding decisions, where 990 organisations would be in receipt of a share of £446 million for each of the next three years.
UK Theatre & SOLT Issue Statement in Response to Arts Council Funding Announcements
November 4, 2022
Hannah Essex, co-CEO of SOLT and UK Theatre, has issued an official statement in response to the Arts Council England funding announcements today (4 November).
Tickets from £32 for HANDEL'S MESSIAH at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
November 4, 2022
Tickets from just £32 for Handel's Messiah, featuring internationally acclaimed soloists Danielle De Niese, Nicky Spence, Idunnu Münch and Cody Quattlebaum.
Angela Barnes to Tour UK in 2023 with HOT MESS
November 4, 2022
Following a sell-out Edinburgh Fringe run, Angela Barnes will be touring her show Hot Mess in 2023.
Review: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST, Rose Theatre
November 3, 2022
Like Wilde, Denzel Westley-Sanderson, winner of the RTST Sir Peter Hall Award for young directors, pushes boundaries and brings fresh ideas to the social comedy: an all-black cast, a drag queen as Lady Bracknell and a lesbian twist.