SLEEPLESS IN SEATTLE Will Be Presented in Concert at London's Royal Festival Hall

Sleepless in Seattle will be performed live in concert for the very first time on Valentine's Day 2026 at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Originally released by TriStar Pictures in 1993, the film will be presented on 14th February on a huge HD screen, while its beloved soundtrack is performed live by a full band and orchestra, allowing audiences to experience the movie's unforgettable charm in a whole new, heart-stirring way.

Directed by the queen of romantic comedies, Nora Ephron, Sleepless in Seattle follows the cross-country, serendipitous journey of two strangers whose lives and hearts intersect in unexpected ways. Sam Baldwin (Tom Hanks) is a recently widowed father whose heartfelt call to a late-night radio show captures the attention of Annie Reed (Meg Ryan), a journalist on the opposite side of the country who becomes unexpectedly drawn to him. As Sam tries to rebuild a life with his young son and Annie questions the direction of her own, a series of chance moments and near-misses pull them toward one another, culminating in a hopeful twist on classic romantic destiny.

The film's iconic soundtrack, featuring some of the most romantic songs of all time, will be brought to life on stage by a live band and orchestra.

Marc Shaiman served as the composer and producer for Sleepless in Seattle, skilfully blending classic romantic standards such as Jimmy Durante's As Time Goes By and Louis Armstrong's A Kiss to Build a Dream On with his own original pieces.

Among them was A Wink and a Smile performed by Harry Connick Jr., which earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song. Shaiman played a key role in shaping the film's vintage charm, seamlessly merging nostalgic melodies with contemporary arrangements.

On Sleepless in Seattle in Concert, Marc Shaiman says, "I am so thrilled to learn that my score for Sleepless in Seattle is going to be performed live at London's Royal Festival Hall. Working on “Sleepless” brought me incredible high and lows (the lows which you can read all about in my memoir “Never Mind The Happy”!). Lows notwithstanding, it truly was a great blessing to be part of this now iconic film and I hope both the orchestra and the audience have a swinging time at this live-to-film performance and go together like a wink and a smile!"

Sleepless in Seattle earned a further Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay, as well as multiple Golden Globe nominations, including Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) and Best Actor for Tom Hanks. Over the years, it has been widely celebrated by critics and publications as one of the greatest romantic comedies of all time, praised for its wit, charm, and enduring appeal.

Sleepless in Seattle in Concert is the perfect way to relive this ultimate rom-com classic this Valentine's Day, as the live band and orchestra carries audiences through every twist, laugh, and tender moment of Sam and Annie's unforgettable journey.