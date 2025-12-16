Tickets on Sale For SPRINGWOOD Directed By Stanley Tucci

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Award-winning actor, presenter, author, and screen director Stanley Tucci will make his London stage directing debut with the world premiere of SPRINGWOOD by Olivier and Tony Award-winning playwright Richard Nelson (Goodnight Children Everywhere, James Joyce's The Dead, The Rhinebeck Panorama). SPRINGWOOD was originally commissioned by Colin Callender and is produced at the Hampstead Theatre by arrangement with his company Playground.

Tickets are now on-sale for SPRINGWOOD, which will play Hampstead Theatre's Main Stage (North West London, UK) from June 19 through July 25, 2026. SPRINGWOOD is a witty and poignant new play that pulls back the curtain on a pivotal meeting in 1939 between King George VI and President Roosevelt.

Tickets range from £10 to £65 and are on sale now. Address: Hampstead Theatre, Eton Avenue, London NW3 3EU. Box Office: 20 7722 9301 (Mon – Sat 10.30am – 7pm)

“I am thrilled to be able to bring Richard Nelson's poignant play to the stage. It is a nuanced, touching and very timely piece of writing,” said director Stanley Tucci.

“After years of working closely with Colin on finding the right home for Springwood, I am excited to be bringing this play to such an intimate theater as Hampstead, and with such an extraordinary artist as Stanley, as its director,” adds playwright Richard Nelson.

Producer Colin Callender adds, “Richard Nelson's masterful Springwood is a timely study of what we expect from our leaders, as well as being a very amusing clash of English and American manners. At times funny, moving, and poignant, the play is Richard at his very best. Having worked with Stanely Tucci before, I can attest to his artistry and leadership, we are so lucky to have him as our director. I can't wait for audiences to see this play.”

ABOUT SPRINGWOOD

A weekend at a country house. The fate of nations hangs in the balance; King George VI's single opportunity to convince President Roosevelt to support his country in impending war is seemingly dependent on whether he and his wife can navigate a public picnic with the decorum and dignity expected of royalty. The weekend marks the first ever visit of a British monarch to the United States - can the "special relationship" survive a menu of hot dogs and beer?

The President of the United States and First Lady host the King and Queen of England in this richly observed clash of cultures. While on the precipice of world war and amidst a house with very thin walls, the secrets, self-doubts, fears and indiscretions of two world leaders and their wives spill out.