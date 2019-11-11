See The Current Standings In The 2019 BroadwayWorld UK Awards; Cast Your Vote!

Voting continues for the 2019 BroadwayWorld UK Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favourites.

The awards celebrate the best long-running West End productions, as well as the best new productions from around the country. Voting is open until Friday, 22 November, with the winners announced soon afterwards.

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends.

Here are the current standings:

Best Actor in a New Production of a Musical

David Hunter - WAITRESS - Adelphi Theatre 23%

Kayi Ushe - KINKY BOOTS - UK Tour 21%

Andy Nyman - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Menier Chocolate Factory 18%

David Ricardo-Pearce - KISS ME, KATE - The Watermill Theatre 15%

Tyrone Huntley - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - Soho Theatre 13%

Tom Bennett - ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES: THE MUSICAL - Theatre Royal Haymarket 11%

Best Actor in a New Production of a Play

Tom Hiddleston - BETRAYAL - Harold Pinter Theatre 23%

Andrew Scott - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Old Vic 20%

Hiran Abeysekera - LIFE OF PI - Crucible Theatre, Sheffield 16%

Adrian Lester - COST OF LIVING - Hampstead Theatre 15%

Laurie Kynaston - THE SON - Kiln Theatre 13%

Matthew Needham - TORCH SONG - The Turbine Theatre 13%

Best Actress in a New Production of a Musical

Sheridan Smith - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - London Palladium 20%

Samantha Pauly - EVITA - Regent's Park Open Air Theatre 19%

Caroline Sheen - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Savoy Theatre 18%

Rebecca Trehearn - KISS ME, KATE - The Watermill Theatre 18%

Amara Okereke - OKLAHOMA! - Chichester Festival Theatre 16%

Audrey Brisson - AMÉLIE THE MUSICAL - UK Tour 10%

Best Actress in a New Production of a Play

Hayley Atwell - ROSMERSHOLM - Duke of York's Theatre 22%

Lia Williams - THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA - Nöel Coward Theatre 21%

Juliet Stevenson - THE DOCTOR - Almeida Theatre 18%

Eve Austin - LIT - UK Tour 17%

Liz White - SHADOWLANDS - Chichester Festival Theatre 15%

Faye Castelow - THE AUDIENCE - Nuffield Southampton Theatres 8%

Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Kelly Devine - COME FROM AWAY - Phoenix Theatre 20%

Shelley Maxwell - EQUUS - Theatre Royal Stratford East/UK Tour 19%

Fabian Aloise - EVITA - Regent's Park Open Air Theatre 17%

JoAnn M. Hunter - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - London Palladium 17%

Oti Mabuse - KISS ME, KATE - The Watermill Theatre 15%

Matt Cole - OKLAHOMA! - Chichester Festival Theatre 13%

Best Costume Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Brigitte Reiffenstuel - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Royal Festival Hall 21%

Emilio Sosa - ON YOUR FEET! - London Coliseum 20%

Rob Howell - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Old Vic 19%

Frankie Bradshaw - KISS ME, KATE - The Watermill Theatre 13%

Hannah Clark - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Royal Shakespeare Theatre 13%

Takis - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Southwark Playhouse 13%

Best Direction of a New Production of a Musical

Rachel Chavkin - HADESTOWN - National Theatre 19%

Diane Paulus - WAITRESS - Adelphi Theatre 19%

Christopher Ashley - COME FROM AWAY - Phoenix Theatre 18%

Jamie Lloyd - EVITA - Regent's Park Open Air Theatre 17%

Laurence Connor - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - London Palladium 15%

Nick Winston - CATS - Kilworth House Theatre 12%

Best Direction of a New Production of a Play

Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Young Vic 20%

Max Webster - LIFE OF PI - Crucible Theatre, Sheffield 19%

Ned Bennett - EQUUS - Theatre Royal Stratford East/UK Tour 18%

Rufus Norris - SMALL ISLAND - National Theatre 16%

Lisa Spirling - WOLFIE - Theatre503 15%

Elizabeth Freestone - NORA: A DOLL'S HOUSE - Citizens Theatre, Glasgow Tramway 12%

Best Ensemble in a New Production of a Play or Musical

BLUES IN THE NIGHT - Kiln Theatre 22%

COME FROM AWAY - Phoenix Theatre 20%

PICTURES OF DORIAN GRAY - Jermyn Street Theatre 17%

OPERATION MINCEMEAT - New Diorama Theatre 14%

THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON - Southwark Playhouse 13%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Queen's Theatre Hornchurch 13%

Best Lighting Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Christopher Nairne - PRELUDES - Southwark Playhouse 20%

Bradley King - HADESTOWN - National Theatre 18%

Neil Austin - ROSMERSHOLM - Duke of York's Theatre 17%

Jessica Hung Han Yun - EQUUS - Theatre Royal Stratford East/UK Tour 17%

Howell Binkley - COME FROM AWAY - Phoenix Theatre 16%

Jamie Platt - MYTHIC - Charing Cross Theatre 12%

Best Long-running West End Show

HAMILTON - Victoria Palace Theatre 22%

EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Apollo Theatre 19%

WICKED - Apollo Victoria Theatre 18%

THE LION KING - Lyceum Theatre 14%

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD - Palace Theatre 14%

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Her Majesty's Theatre 13%

Best Long-running West End Show Performer (Female)

Nikki Bentley - WICKED - Apollo Victoria Theatre 19%

Allyson Ava-Brown - HAMILTON - Victoria Palace Theatre 19%

Rebecca McKinnis - EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Apollo Theatre 17%

Mazz Murray - MAMMA MIA! - Novello Theatre 16%

Gugwana Dlamini - THE LION KING - Lyceum Theatre 16%

MIchelle Gayle - HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD - Palace Theatre 13%

Best Long-running West End Show Performer (Male)

Layton Williams - EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Apollo Theatre 21%

Sifiso Mazibuko - HAMILTON - Victoria Palace Theatre 21%

Alistair Brammer - WICKED - Apollo Victoria Theatre 18%

Tom Xander - THE BOOK OF MORMON - Prince of Wales Theatre 15%

Tim Howar - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Her Majesty's Theatre 14%

Hayden Tee - MATILDA - Cambridge Theatre 12%

Best Musical Direction of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Liam Robinson - HADESTOWN - National Theatre 22%

Femi Temowo - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Young Vic 20%

Mark Aspinall - WEST SIDE STORY - Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester 20%

Tom Foskett-Barnes - ANNA BELLA EEMA - Arcola Theatre 13%

Henry Brennan - BRASS - Union Theatre 12%

Chris Poon - NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT - Upstairs At The Gatehouse 12%

Best New Production of a Musical

COME FROM AWAY - Phoenix Theatre 24%

HADESTOWN - National Theatre 18%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Menier Chocolate Factory 17%

STANDING AT THE SKY'S EDGE - Crucible Theatre, Sheffield 14%

FIVER - Southwark Playhouse 14%

MYTHIC - Charing Cross Theatre 13%

Best New Production of a Play

A VERY EXPENSIVE POISON - Old Vic 22%

THE WATSONS - Chichester Festival Theatre/Menier Chocolate Factory 19%

A DOLL'S HOUSE - Lyric Hammersmith 17%

GLASS. KILL. BLUEBEARD. IMP. - Royal Court 15%

OUT OF WATER - Orange Tree Theatre 13%

HOBSON'S CHOICE - Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester 13%

Best New Regional or Touring Production

KINKY BOOTS - UK Tour 20%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE* (*SORT OF) - UK Tour 18%

MALORY TOWERS - UK Tour 18%

TWO TRAINS RUNNING - UK Tour 16%

THE HABIT OF ART - UK Tour 14%

AMÉLIE THE MUSICAL - UK Tour 14%

Best Performance By An Understudy/Alternate in Any Play or Musical

Grace Mouat - SIX - Arts Theatre 26%

Karl Queensborough - HAMILTON - Victoria Palace Theatre 20%

Sarah O'Connor - WAITRESS - Adelphi Theatre 15%

Amy Manford - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Her Majesty's Theatre 14%

Alex Tomkins - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Gillian Lynne Theatre 14%

Melissa Jacques - EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Apollo Theatre 10%

Best Set Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Madeleine Girling - AMÉLIE THE MUSICAL - UK Tour 24%

Max Jones - NOISES OFF - Lyric Hammersmith 21%

Rajha Shakiry - SEVEN METHODS OF KILLING KYLIE JENNER - Royal Court 19%

Tom Scutt - A VERY EXPENSIVE POISON - Old Vic 15%

Chloe Lamford - EUROPE - Donmar Warehouse 12%

Hannah Sibai - BLACK TEETH AND A BRILLIANT SMILE - UK Tour 10%

Best Sound Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Pippa Murphy - LOST AT SEA - Perth Theatre/Scottish Tour 25%

Max Pappenheim - THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA - Nöel Coward Theatre 20%

Arun Ghosh - HOBSON'S CHOICE - Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester 18%

Ben and Max Ringham - ANNA - National Theatre 15%

Matt Padden - MIRABEL - Ovalhouse 11%

Ian Dickinson and Simon Slater - EUROPE - Donmar Warehouse 11%

Best Supporting Actor in a New Production of a Musical

Rob Houchen - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Royal Festival Hall 24%

Patrick Page - HADESTOWN - National Theatre 21%

Paul Whitehouse - ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES: THE MUSICAL - Theatre Royal Haymarket 16%

Joel Montague - FALSETTOS - The Other Palace 15%

André Fabien Francis - KISS ME, KATE - The Watermill Theatre 13%

Isaac Gryn - OKLAHOMA! - Chichester Festival Theatre 11%

Best Supporting Actor in a New Production of a Play

Oliver Chris - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Bridge Theatre 23%

Daniel Rigby - NOISES OFF - Lyric Hammersmith 21%

K. Todd Freeman - DOWNSTATE - National Theatre 20%

Reece Shearsmith - A VERY EXPENSIVE POISON - Old Vic 18%

Michael Abubakar - KING JOHN - Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon 10%

Fisayo Akinade - SHIPWRECK - Almeida Theatre 9%

Best Supporting Actress in a New Production of a Musical

Amber Gray - HADESTOWN - National Theatre 22%

Jocasta Almgill - WEST SIDE STORY - Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester 20%

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - Soho Theatre 16%

Laura Pitt-Pulford - FALSETTOS - The Other Palace 15%

Rebecca Caine - PRELUDES - Southwark Playhouse 13%

Madalena Alberto - ON YOUR FEET! - London Coliseum 13%

Best Supporting Actress in a New Production of a Play

Monica Dolan - ALL ABOUT EVE - Nöel Coward Theatre 21%

Jennifer Saunders - BLITHE SPIRIT - Theatre Royal Bath 20%

Indira Varma - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Old Vic 20%

Gemma Whelan - PINTER SEVEN - Harold Pinter Theatre 15%

Jacqui Dubois - THE PERMANENT WAY - The Vaults 12%

Donna Berlin - PRINCESS & THE HUSTLER - Bristol Old Vic/Hull Truck Theatre 12%

Best Video or Projection Design in a New Production of a Play or Musical

Andrzej Goulding - LIFE OF PI - Crucible Theatre, Sheffield 26%

Benjamin Collins - HENRY V - The Barn Theatre, Cirencester 18%

Daniel Denton - SKETCHING - Wilton's Music Hall 16%

Jon Driscoll - SMALL ISLAND - National Theatre 14%

Luke Halls - SHIPWRECK - Almeida Theatre 13%

Simon Baker - MALORY TOWERS - UK Tour 13%

Most Accessible Theatre

The Other Palace 22%

Palace Theatre 21%

Old Vic 19%

Chichester Festival Theatre 13%

Curve Theatre, Leicester 13%

Almeida Theatre 12%

Outstanding Achievement in a New Dance Production

Matthew Bourne/New Adventures - MATTHEW BOURNE'S ROMEO + JULIET - UK Tour 20%

Pam Tanowitz - FOUR QUARTETS - Barbican 18%

English National Ballet - SHE PERSISTED - Sadler's Wells 18%

Ballet Black - PENDULUM/CLICK!/INGOMA - UK Tour 16%

Arthur Pita - THE MOTHER - Queen Elizabeth Hall 15%

Northern Ballet - VICTORIA - UK Tour 12%

Outstanding Achievement in a New Opera Production

English National Opera - PORGY AND BESS - London Coliseum 22%

Birmingham Opera Company - LADY MACBETH OF MTSENSK - Tower Ballroom, Birmingham 19%

Christopher Luscombe/The Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra - FALSTAFF - The Grange Festival 18%

The Royal Opera - AGRIPPINA - Royal Opera House 16%

Fulham Opera - DIE MEISTERSINGER VON NÜRNBERG - Greenwood Theatre 15%

Grimeborn Opera Festival - TREEMONISHA - Arcola Theatre 11%

Theatrical Event of the Year

LES MISÉRABLES: THE STAGED CONCERT - Gielgud Theatre 21%

FLEABAG - Wyndham's Theatre 19%

DOCTOR ZHIVAGO - Cadogan Hall 18%

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CAROUSEL: A CONCERT - Cadogan Hall 17%

CAISSIE LEVY - Cadogan Hall 13%

TO GILLIE, WITH LOVE - Gillian Lynne Theatre 13%

