Orange Tree Theatre Begins Major Development with Groundbreaking

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Roger Allam, Niamh Cusack, Emma Fielding and Freddie Fox were in attendance at the Orange Tree Theatre (OT) for their breaking ground event. The event marked the start of the major development taking place at the venue, which will transform the front of house and backstage areas to create a more accessible, welcoming and sustainable environment for audiences, creatives and performers.

OT Artistic Director, Tom Littler and OT Executive Director, Julie Weston said, “Breaking ground today is a landmark moment for the Orange Tree, but this project is about much more than construction. It is about who gets to feel welcome here, who gets to take part, and what kind of theatre we want to be in the years ahead.

“We are opening the Orange Tree up without losing what makes it special. The intimacy stays. The ambition stays. The closeness between audience and artist stays. What changes is that more people will be able to experience it.

“And we are not going quiet while this happens. The Orange Tree remains open throughout the development. This theatre will keep making work and keep welcoming audiences even as the building changes around us.

“So, this is both a beginning and a call to action. We are in the final phase of the campaign, and the last support will help us finish a project that will change this theatre for generations.”

The development, designed by architects Allies and Morrison, will be led by Rise Contracts Limited who have been a part of major London theatres' redevelopments over the years including at The National Theatre, Donmar Warehouse and The Old Vic.

The development will work around OT's current programming with the venue remaining open. This includes the first major revival of Nicholas Wright's Vincent in Brixton which begins previews this week.

OT's public fundraising campaign for its development project OT: Open to Everyone is still open to help raise the final amount towards their target. For more information and to donate, please visit https://orangetreetheatre.co.uk/open/