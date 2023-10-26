SOLT and UK Theatre Propose Theatre Energy Efficiency Grant Scheme

SOLT and UK Theatre have shared their list of priorities for an incoming government, which includes supporting and enhancing critical cultural infrastructure by increasing capital funding for the theatre estate to make energy efficiency adaptations.

According to the release, research shows that 86% of theatres said finance was a major barrier to making energy efficiency improvements, with this figure rising to 92% for historic theatres.

In order to address this problem, SOLT and UK Theatre are proposing, in partnership with the Theatres Trust, a Theatre Energy Efficiency Grant Scheme. This initiative would provide theatres with capital to make immediate ‘quick win’ energy efficiency adaptations, such as the installation of LED lighting rigs.

The total value, and support hoped for from the government, of the scheme would be £56.7m, and the grants would range from £50,000 to £300,000 depending on the size of the venue. The scheme would support 472 theatres, half of all theatres in England, and would save these venues between £4.3m and £6.2m per annum depending on future energy costs.

They estimate that the scheme would provide a 100% return on investment in between 9 to 13 years, depending on energy price variations.