Romesh Ranganathan Announces New 2024 Tour: HUSTLE

After a sell-out tour in 2019-22, Romesh is back with a brand-new show examining the human condition. Are people inherently good? Is charity always a positive thing? Is hustling the key to success? Or is all this a load of rubbish we've made up to keep people working hard for no reason?

Join Romesh as he examines all of these issues and more, while providing no real answers.

Romesh Ranganathan is best known for The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan, The Ranganation, Rob & Romesh Vs, A League of Their Own, Avoidance, Romantic Getaway, host of The Weakest Link and his own BBC Sounds and Radio 2 show For The Love of Hip Hop.

Romesh will be touring with Hustle from April 2024