Review: OKLAHOMA!, Wyndham's Theatre

There’s been much excitement about the West End transfer of Daniel Fish’s production

Mar. 01, 2023  
OKLAHOMA!

OKLAHOMA!There's been much excitement about the West End transfer of Daniel Fish's production of Oklahoma!. Following a successful run on Broadway (where it earned the nickname 'sexy OKLAHOMA!' and won a Tony Award for Best Revival in 2019) and an equally successful transfer to London's Young Vic, it was inevitable that the West End would be its next stop.

The Wyndham's stage has been transformed into a sparse space, brightly lit, filled with light plywood, guns lining the walls thanks to set designers Lael Jellinek and Grace Laubacher. In some ways, the static set is refreshing, it means your focus and attention remains on the actors instead of the backdrop, and that's certainly the case in this production.

I had a basic knowledge of the plot of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Western musical, but this was my first time seeing it on stage - and what a production to start with! With updated orchestrations by Daniel Kluger, featuring electric guitars and incredible vocal riffs, the focus has shifted onto the darker and more sinister side of this Golden Age masterpiece.

There's a strong connection between the nine-piece band and the cast throughout, not least thanks to Arthur Darvill showcasing his musical talents as the guitar-wielding Curly, but there are some really nice interactions between the cast and musicians which help to bring them into the story.

The courtship between Curly and Laurey Williams (brilliantly played by Anoushka Lucas) certainly feels more erotically charged. Laurey is less of a compliant character, challenging those around her, particularly Curly. The only person she's scared to challenge is the farmhand Jud Fry.

In previous incarnations, Jud (Patrick Vaill) is depicted as a menacing, dangerous man, and while he is still that, this Jud offers a deeper insight into the character. He's more vulnerable and, for possibly the first time, you feel some sort of sympathy for him. Vaill, who has been with Fish's production since its conception, portrays him as a misunderstood outsider, constantly battling his inner demons which makes the ending all the more devastating.

The love triangle between Ado Annie (Georgina Onuorah), Will Parker (James Patrick Davis) and peddler Ali Hakim (Stavros Demetraki) has been kept in and offers some more light-hearted moments. It's a contrast to the central love triangle between Curly, Laurey and Jud, which leaves Laurey fearing for her life.

The entire cast remain on stage for most of Act One which makes the running time of the opening act feel a lot longer than it is in reality. However, the cast creates a real community atmosphere and you feel this no more so than during the stirring rendition of "Oklahoma".

If you're looking for the typical warm, romantic Oklahoma! of previous years, this might not be the production for you. However, if you're interested in seeing a piece from the Golden Age being given a modern twist, this is an excellent example of a musical being brought into the 21st century.

Oklahoma! is at Wyndham's Theatre until 2 September.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner




