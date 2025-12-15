Review: LITTLE BULB'S THE NUTCRACKER, Saint Martin’s Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Little Bulb’s The Nutcracker arrives in the West End as a celebration of imagination, music and collective joy. This Olivier Award nominated production proves why the company is so beloved by family audiences, offering a festive adventure that is both wildly silly and deeply thoughtful. With its homemade aesthetic, infectious energy and generous heart, it is children's theatre at its most alive.

From the moment the preshow begins the audience is swept into a festive atmosphere. Children are invited to singalong to a series of Christ-mouse songs with cheese based puns transforming familiar favourites into irresistible crowd pleasers. Accompanied by kazoo and an array of instruments, the cast set a tone that is lively welcoming and mischievously playful. It is a joyful invitation into a world where anything might happen.

Photo credit: Steve Gregs

As Big Ben strikes six the story unfolds in a recognisably London setting brought to life through clever cardboard props and sustainable design. Sam Wilde’s set presents a dilapidated house newly occupied by a family entering a new home layered in creaks, compromises and possibility. Clara and Fritz arrive with their grieving father who gently acknowledges that change is hard, while urging his children to search for positives even when everything feels like hopeless. The script balances warmth and wit, with knowing references to 'Through the Keyhole' for adults, while remaining entirely accessible to younger viewers.

Sibling rivalry sits at the heart of the story and is handled with real insight. Clara and Fritz navigate their frustrations through modern play and humour including talk of "sibling conferences" designed to counter their father’s "sad haze". When their flamboyant Aunt arrives bearing a joint present in the form of a magical Nutcracker, the tension between the children is thrown into sharp relief. Each child’s attachment to their favourite superhero toy reveals their differences, while also highlighting a shared need for comfort, connection and reassurance.

Magic soon takes hold as the Nutcracker breaks and Clara insists on mending it. Shrinking to the size of a mouse she embarks on a quest through the Mousey Realm, guided by a Sugar Plum Fairy and pursued by a Mouse King determined to steal the family’s sentimental cheese and ruin Christmas. The journey across deserts of dust, citadels of cobwebs and pipes of peril is packed with inventive staging, audience interaction and gleeful panto calls that keep the energy soaring.

Photo credit: Steve Gregs

The cast deliver outstanding performances brimming with musicality, comic precision and emotional truth. The band is irresistibly charming while the Mouse King’s soulful rendition of The Power of Love is a genuine highlight. Clare Beresford, Dominic Conway, Lakeisha Lynch Stevens, Caroline Partridge and Shamira Turner work seamlessly together creating a world that feels playful spontaneous and beautifully cohesive.

At its core this is a story about resilience, forgiveness and the unbreakable bonds of family. Clara and Fritz must learn to work together to save Christmas and in doing so, rediscover their care for one another. Little Bulb’s The Nutcracker never underestimates its audience, inviting children to reflect with themes of grief, change and reconciliation, while wrapping them in laughter, music and festive cheer. The production is a rare treat, which feels both comforting and exhilarating, with cheese powered cheer and homemade magic.

Little Bulb’s production of The Nutcracker runs at Saint Martin’s Theatre until 4 January 2026

