Review: CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG, Apollo Theatre

“The show must go on, no matter the human cost”

Written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields and directed by Matt DiCarlo, CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG sees the return of Mischief’s beloved Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, which was first seen by audiences in The Play That Goes Wrong over ten years ago. The show actually picks up where the last “Goes Wrong” show, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, left off, with the Cornley crew putting on a production of Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol.

Director Chris Bean (Daniel Fraser) is holding auditions for A Christmas Carol in the Cornley Playhouse, home of previous Cornley productions - as seen by the detailed posters behind the stagedoor, including Cat and James and the Peach. Chris, Annie (Nancy Zamit, sharing the role with Dumile Sibanda) and Trevor (Chris Leask) face the challenge of which member of the society will play each role, though it’s obvious to Chris that he will take on the role of Ebeneezer Scrooge himself.

The auditions are a great way for the audience to be introduced to the characters - Sandra (Sasha Frost), who plays on using all three of her emotions to move to Hollywood, Jonathan (Greg Tannahill), who has residual trauma from his role as Peter Pan in the last production, Dennis (Jonathan Sayer), who is reading for the role of Frog Cratchit (“He’s definitely a frog in the film”), Max (Matt Cavendish), who is so enthusiastic that Chris declares he is like “Tinky Winky turning up in a Tarantino film” and Robert (Henry Lewis), who is determined to play the role of Scrooge, even if Chris declares he will have to be “completely incapacitated” for this to happen.

There are plenty of laughs to be had in the moments leading up to the actual presentation of A Christmas Carol itself, including some particularly lengthy production meeting notes and lights falling from the rigging (according to Trevor, it’s natural selection), but, as it tends to be with the “Goes Wrong” shows, the main event is the actual play within a play. The set is wonderfully designed by Libby Todd, with a range of set pieces transforming into locations like Scrooge’s office, the Victorian streets of London and, of course, the graveyard the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come (a costume highlight, designed by Roberto Surace) brings Scrooge to (though it might not be what they expect!).

Surprisingly, the actual lines of A Christmas Carol are pretty accurate when things aren’t going wrong, with Fraser giving a wonderful performance of Scrooge, very similar to Michael Caine in a Muppets-esque situation of mishaps. But, of course, the audience isn’t here for the novel-accurate version - they’re here for the promised Cornley Chaos. There are several moments in which people can be heard struggling to breathe with how hard they are laughing, especially when it comes to the puppet portraying Tiny Tim. There are also some unexpectedly heartfelt moments, with the members of the Drama Society having some more human moments than previous Mischief works.

One of the highlights of CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG is the way the audience reacts. It is rare to hear a West End audience cheer for the entrance of a character, but there are moments of applause for each performer when they enter the stage, proving just how loved Mischief Theatre is. It is great to see some of the original Mischief members reprise their roles, but it is also wonderful to see how the newcomers take on the beloved characters, making them their own while still keeping their core values.

Fans of Mischief will recognise some of the classic moments that happen in other shows, including a particularly heated rant from Chris Bean and even some references to the television series, The Goes Wrong Show. There are many times when audiences will recognise when a gag is going to happen (for example, when a box of Maltesers is placed into the set model), but it doesn't stop the bit from being funny - in fact, it tends to add to the hilarity, with the build-up to the reveal only adding to the laughs.

Ultimately, CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG is yet another triumph for Mischief Theatre that is perfect for the holiday season. Lewis, Sayer and Shields have created a show that allows audiences to see into the world of the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society as they explore yet another classic play. To quote Robert Grove, “I think that went well!”

CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG runs until 25 January 2026 before touring

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

