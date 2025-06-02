Review: GRAVE MISTAKE, The Hope Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grave Mistake is an unmissable farce and dark comedy created by writers Matthew Ballantyne and Toby Hampton. The plot celebrates the hilarious and frequently fractious relationship between two dysfunctional sisters. The introduction to Burke & Sons Family Funerals is an instant riot, whereupon a new hapless but keen intern joins the business to live up to his mother’s employability goals.

The astute writing strikes one immediately, due to the fast-paced and shrewd dialogue. The tone is fizzingly playful, setting up a laugh-a-minute atmosphere for the audience.

Photo Credit: Cam Harle

The characterisations are truly vivid and addictively watchable, led by the ridiculous Regina. She causes chaos as a victim of her own schemes, excelling in physical comedy, overreactions and the rapid escalations of her errors. Regina is played exquisitely by Gabrielle Nellis-Pain, who embodies the very essence of British farcical comedy.

Regina regularly torments stoic younger sister Harriet, played winningly by Laurel Marks. Marks has perfect comedic timing, regularly achieving big laughs with her pithy remarks, barely maintaining the effort to battle against the onslaught of her sister’s disruption and disorder. Intern Malcolm played by Gabriel Fogarty-Graveson is a delight. Malcolm’s character, as the endearing and enduring fool, is richly formed. The trio are enhanced by the multi-roling skills of Molly-Rose Treves, who plays each character distinctly, as the wailing but lecherous Mrs Clarke, the intolerably snobbish Lady Farrington and the misguided and ill-principled Reverend.

Photo Credit: Cam Harle

Director Toby Hampton and Assistant Director Joshua Maughan have masterfully brought together the lively characters, with an emphasis on energy, pace and dynamism. The action plays out with a frankly delicious unravelling of tension and impact.

Grave Mistake deserves a long run, bursting with ingenuity. A divinely spirited and glorious laugh-out-loud comedy.

Grave Mistake is at The Hope Theatre at The Hope & Anchor pub until 7 June 2025

Photo Credits: Cam Harle

