Review: AGE IS A FEELING, Soho Theatre

Sell out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe festival, rave reviews and a transfer to the Soho Theatre are mere pipe dreams for so many theatre makers. But not for Haley McGee whose self-penned monologue Age is a Feeling can claim to have been there and done that.

But maybe Edinburgh is not always the litmus paper of good theatre. Now transfered to london, Age is a Feeling is certainly ambitious in wanting to capture the mystery of human transience, mediate on the inevitability of death and old age. But the final product is disappointing, more akin to the sophomoric ramblings of an angst-ridden teenager.

The ambition is flawed by not grounding itself in any genuine insight. McGee's character directly addresses the audience throughout describing them as an everyman character traversing the obstacles modern life throws our way: relationships, family, sex, and death. When the character is young they dream of changing the world and indulging in hedonism. These desires wilt slowly as old age sets in.

To its credit, it is filled with acute observations on life whilst keeping itself suitably vague to allow the audiences' imagination to fill in the gaps, or project themselves and their own anxieties onto the nameless protagonist. McGee's poetic voice is strong, her writing is fluid and lucid. But it postures as something more profound than it is. There is no great insight; its message boils down to "Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it." Ferris Buller said it best.

McGee's performance is mostly static. She lectures the audience from a large white lifeguard's chair. She lets the audience choose which monologues she performs by picking letters with different titles. Some stories go unheard and every performance is different, a conspicuous symbol of the universe's chaos and absurdity. Again, it poses as something more poignant than it is, never justifying itself beyond a gimmick. Her performance is also monotone and vexingly distant. Perhaps it is supposed to manifest the character's carefree lust for life, but it just makes the production hard to digest.

For an original Soho Theatre commission, directed by Soho Theatre's Associate Director Adam Brace, it is very disappointing. But other critics have heaped praise on Age is a Feeling. The current run at Soho Theatre is sold out and extra dates next year have just been announced. So perhaps it is worth taking this review with a pinch of salt.

Age is a Feeling runs at Soho Theatre until 24 September and returns 14 February

Photo Credit: Erin Hopkins