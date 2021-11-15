Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Announces 90th Anniversary Season; LEGALLY BLONDE Directed by Lucy Moss, and More!

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre have today confirmed their 2022 summer season, the venue's 90th anniversary. The musical Legally Blonde (13 May - 2 July) is directed by Lucy Moss, co-writer and co-director of Six. Lucy became the youngest woman ever to direct a musical on Broadway when Six opened last month. Previously postponed due to the pandemic, the new musical 101 Dalmatians (12 July - 28 August), directed by Timothy Sheader, will premiere at the outdoor venue in July. Based on the story by Dodie Smith set in Regent's Park, the musical is written by Douglas Hodge (music and lyrics) and Johnny McKnight (book), from a stage adaptation by Zinnie Harris. In a second commission from the theatre in 2022, Antigone (3 - 24 September) is written by Barber Shop Chronicles writer Inua Ellams, and directed by Max Webster.

Artistic Director Timothy Sheader said:

"Anniversaries often feel overrated but after the last two years it feels properly joyous to be announcing the 90th season of theatre in Regent's Park. We'd like to take this moment to thank all our partners, funders, theatre makers and audiences for their continued support and commitment to making this wonderful human experience possible. It's no small thing. We hope you will find something to delight or provoke you in this programme of work - centred on living writers and including two premieres of new commissions - and that you will join us in the park next summer to celebrate theatre; alive and kicking."

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde has music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin, book by Heather Hach, and is based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture. The creative team includes Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion Casting (casting directors), Cat Beveridge (musical supervisor), Tony Gayle (sound designer), Ellen Kane (choreographer), and Lucy Moss (director).

Omigod you guys, meet fashion merchandising major Elle Woods and her college sweetheart Warner Huntington III. Popular, stylish, they have the perfect relationship. That is until Warner heads to Harvard Law School and decides that he needs a more 'serious' kind of girlfriend.

Dumped, Elle embarks on a drastic plan to win him back. But, on the way, she discovers that there's more to love - and definitely Elle Woods - than meets the eye. Directed by Lucy Moss, co-writer and co-director of the smash-hit musical Six, it's time to bend and snap, people!

101 Dalmations

101 Dalmatians has music and lyrics by Douglas Hodge, a book by Johnny McKnight from a stage adaptation by Zinnie Harris, and is based on the story by Dodie Smith. The creative team includes Jill Green CDG (casting director), Tash Holway (assistant choreographer), Howard Hudson (lighting designer), Nick Lidster for Autograph (sound designer), Katrina Lindsay (costume designer), Tarek Merchant (musical director), Verity Naughton CDG and Nick Hockaday for Verity Naughton Casting (children's casting directors), Toby OliÃ© (puppetry designer and director), Colin Richmond (set designer), Timothy Sheader (director), Liam Steel (choreographer), and Sarah Travis (musical supervisor and orchestrator).

The Open Air Theatre will be working with Mousetrap Theatre Projects to create a relaxed performance of 101 Dalmatians on Sunday 14 August (2.15pm). Relaxed performances are designed to provide those with learning disabilities, those who are on the autism spectrum or have other sensory and communication needs who would benefit from a more relaxed environment, the opportunity to experience the production.

When infamous Cruella de Vil sets her sights on a new Dalmatian fur coat, there's trouble ahead for Pongo, Perdi and their adorable litter of puppies. Based on the classic story set in the heart of Regent's Park, this new musical adaptation, packed with puppetry, is perfect for a summer's day.

Antigone

Commissioned by Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, Antigone is a contemporary retelling of Sophocles's epic story by Barber Shop Chronicles writer, Inua Ellams. The creative team includes Carrie-Anne Ingrouille (choreographer), Polly Jerrold (Casting Director), Emma Laxton (sound designer), Shez Manzoor (composer), Khadija Raza (costume designer), Leslie Travers (set designer), Jo Tyabji (associate director) and Max Webster (director).

A torn family. A hostile state. One heroic brother. One misguided son. One conflicted sister, and the second is on the run.



A blistering retelling of the epic story from the writer of Barber Shop Chronicles, Inua Ellams.

Also confirmed across the 2022 season are ShanaÃ© Chisholm (Casting Assistant), Barbara Houseman (Season Associate: Voice & Text Director), and Ingrid Mackinnon (Season Associate: Intimacy Support).

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Memberships are now on sale, and Members' priority booking for the 2022 season opens at 11am, Tuesday 16 November 2021.

Visit www.openairtheatre.com/membership for more information.

Public booking opens at 11am, Tuesday 7 December 2021.