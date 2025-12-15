Rosalind Ford, Christopher Glover and More to Star in LARK RISE TO THE CANDLEFORD

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Watermill Theatre and Theatre by the Lake has revealed the cast and creative team for Lark Rise to Candleford, written by Tamsin Kennard and based on the book by Flora Thompson. This brand-new co-production from the Watermill Theatre and Theatre by the Lake, in association with Hammerpuzzle Theatre Company, plays at the Watermill Theatre from Friday 6 February – Saturday 14 March. It then transfers to the Theatre by the Lake from Thursday 26 March – Saturday 18 April, with a press night on Friday 27 March at 7.30pm.

This is a memory. It’s also a story. The story of a girl called Laura. Surrounded by golden fields and tinkling brooks, time trickles in the hamlet of Lark Rise. A home, for Laura and her loving family, in their snug, thatched cottage. But, with the gentle rhythm of the changing seasons, her heart yearns for something else, something more.

When the long-promised trip over to Candleford finally comes, Laura discovers a world beyond Lark Rise, beyond the pages of her beloved books. A world which moves to a different beat, full of new characters and new opportunities. Striving to find her place, to rewrite her future, a new chapter for Laura begins.

Woven together with original music performed by an ensemble cast, this new version of Lark Rise to Candleford tells a story of cherished memories, finding your wings and the threads that bind us to home.

Rosalind Ford (Coven at Kiln Theatre, In Clay at Upstairs at the Gatehouse, The Cabinet Minister at Menier Chocolate Factory) will play ‘Dorcas Lane’, playing both ‘Father’ and ‘Uncle John’ will be Christopher Glover (The Kite Runner UK and Ireland Tour, Oliver! at Leeds Playhouse, The Card at New Vic), playing ‘Godfrey Parish’ will be Zrey Sholapurkar (The History Boys at Theatre Royal Bath and the UK Tour), Rosalind Steele (Spitfire Girls with Tilted Wig, As You Like It with Pilgrim Players, Harry Potter and The Cursed Child in the West End) will be ‘Mother’, Jessica Temple (Hamlet with The RSC, Patriots at the Almeida, The Mousetrap at St Martins Theatre) will play ‘Laura’, and in the role of ‘Edmund’ will be Alex Wilson (Lark Rise to Candleford and The Snow Queen at Everyman Cheltenham with Hammerpuzzle Theatre, Secret Life of Humans at English Theatre Frankfurt, The Merchant of Venice with Shakespeare In Italy).

Lark Rise to Candleford has been written and composed by Tamsin Kennard, with direction from Bryn Holding. Anna Kelsey will provide set and costume design, lighting design by Jane Lalljee, sound designer will be Anna Short, movement direction by Patsy Browne-Hope and Jason Addison will be associate lighting designer and programmer. The stage management team will be Cat Pewsey, CSM for the Watermill Theatre, Sophie Acreman, CM for Theatre by the Lake, and Andrea Claire, DSM. Casting by Cydney Beech and Claire Dunk.

Bryn Holding, Lark Rise to Candleford director and co-artistic director of Hammerpuzzle said, “I am overjoyed to be directing this co-production between the Watermill Theatre and Theatre by the Lake in association with Hammerpuzzle Theatre Company. We have gathered together a stellar cast and creative team for this fresh adaptation of this literary classic. An ensemble of actor-musicians will unfold this resonant tale as we are invited to bear witness to the key chapters of a life well lived. We can’t wait to share this heart-warming story with you.”