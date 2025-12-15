Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY West End Premiere at Ambassadors Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

You can now get a first look at production photography for the West End run of Paranormal Activity. Patrick Heusinger and Melissa James reprise their Leeds Playhouse roles as ‘James’ and ‘Lou’ alongside fellow Playhouse performers Pippa Winslow as ‘Carolanne’ and Jackie Morrison as ‘Etheline Cotgrave’. The West End company welcomes Cheyenne Dasri as Understudy ‘Lou’ and Jake Solari as Understudy ‘James.’ See photos!

Performances began at the Ambassadors Theatre on Friday 5 December, 2025, and, following a recently announced extension, now play through to Saturday 28th March, 2026.

The West End transfer promises to amplify the experience even further, making it a must-see event for thrill-seekers and theatre lovers alike. Paranormal Activity is undertaking a North American tour this autumn, where it has recently opened at the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre and the Center Theatre Group, Ahmanson Theatre, Los Angeles, starring Patrick Heusinger, to critical and audience acclaim. The tour will later continue to the Shakespeare Theatre Company, Washington DC and American Conservatory Theatre, San Francisco.

James and Lou move from Chicago to London to escape their past, but they soon discover that places aren’t haunted, people are… Inspired by the iconic, terrifying film series, Paranormal Activity is a new story live on stage.

Photo credit: Johan Persson