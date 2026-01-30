RSC's CYRANO DE BERGERAC Will Transfer to the West End

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cyrano de Bergerac will transfer to the Noël Coward Theatre, a Delfont Mackintosh Theatre, from 13 June – 5 September 2026 following an acclaimed run at the RSC in Stratford-upon-Avon last year. Director Simon Evans (Staged, BBC), co-adapts with Debris Stevenson (Poet in Da Corner, Royal Court), bringing new life to Edmond Rostand's lyrical tale of love and lies, longing and disguise.

Olivier Award-winning actor Adrian Lester (Company, Donmar Warehouse/ West End; Othello, National Theatre; Hustle, BBC) will reprise his celebrated performance as Cyrano alongside Susannah Fielding (This Time with Alan Partridge, BBC; The Merchant of Venice, RSC; A Midsummer Night's Dream, Bridge Theatre) as Roxane, with further casting to be announced.

Adrian Lester said: “Simon Evans and I have been working on this project for years, well before the brilliant and incredibly supportive RSC collaborated with us to make it happen. I am so happy to be stepping back into the role of Cyrano in order to bring this playful and poignant production to more audiences in the West End. This fresh take on the classic is packed with the joyful lyricism of Simon and the amazing Debris Stevenson, whose poetry completely reinvented our approach to this classic. It is a wonderful show to be a part of, hilariously funny and desperately moving in equal parts. I feel very lucky to be a part of this great production."

Simon Evans and Debris Stevenson said: “Cyrano is a play about the courage it takes to say what you mean, plainly and bravely. Unashamedly funny and deeply moving in equal measure, we hope it's an exploration of the absurd mess of human longing, a celebration of poetry that lives in the body, and an invitation for audiences to laugh, cry, and open their hearts.

It has been a deeply collaborative and rewarding process for both of us, rooted in huge mutual respect and a shared love of language. At the heart of it all is Adrian Lester, whose extraordinary combination of gentleness, playfulness, and ferocity is utterly captivating. Watching him, alongside an exceptional company, share this play night after night is a genuine thrill. We're incredibly proud to bring this production to the West End, and to share it with new audiences.”

Poet, soldier and philosopher. Cyrano de Bergerac burns with brilliance. He's fiercely funny and urgently romantic – but behind the veil of wit is one large problem: his nose.

Haunted by doubts and too proud to beg, he watches from the shadows as Roxane – bold, beautiful and seemingly unreachable – falls for another man, Christian. But this handsome, tongue-tied young suitor knows his only hope of charming Roxane is to seduce her with words. And only one person can help…



Adrian Lester's theatre credits include: Henry V, Othello (National Theatre; Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Actor), Company (Donmar Warehouse/West End; Olivier Award for Best Actor), As You Like It (Cheek By Jowl), Red Velvet (London and New York; Critics' Circle Best Actor Award), Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and The Lehman Trilogy (Broadway; TONY Award nomination for Best Actor). Television credits include: Sandman, Hustle, Undeclared War, Undercover, Life, Trauma, Trigger Point and London Spy. Film credits include: Primary Colors, The Day After Tomorrow, As You Like It, Dust and Mary, Queen of Scots.

Susannah Fielding's previous RSC credits include The Merchant of Venice (as Portia opposite Patrick Stewart's Shylock). Other theatre credits include: A Midsummer Night's Dream (Bridge Theatre), The Country Wife, (Chichester Festival Theatre),The Crossing Plays (Royal Court), Bull (Young Vic), An Enemy of the People (Sheffield Crucible), The Merchant of Venice, American Psycho – The Musical (Almeida), The Beaux Stratagem, Much Ado About Nothing, The Hour We Knew Nothing of Each Other, Philistines and The Rose Tattoo (National Theatre). Television credits include: Here We Go, The Cleaner, Who is Erin Carter?, This Time with Alan Partridge, Life, Black Mirror and The Cockfields. Susannah won the Ian Charleson Award in 2014 for her portrayal of Portia in The Merchant of Venice (Almeida).

Simon Evans' directing credits include: Inside No. 9: Stage/Fright (Wyndham's Theatre/tour), A Day in the Death of Joe Egg, Killer Joe (Trafalgar Studios), The Dazzle, Bug (Found111), Alligators (Hampstead) and St Nicholas and The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui (Donmar Warehouse). Simon also wrote, directed, co-created and starred in the RTS, Radio Times, New York Festival and Comedy-Award winning Staged (BBC1).

Debris Stevenson is a playwright, Grime-poet and multi-disciplinary artist. Her works as a playwright include: Poet in Da Corner (Royal Court) and My Brother's a Genius (Theatre Centre, Sheffield Theatres, National Youth Theatre) which is currently touring schools and theatres across the country. Debris founded The Mouthy Poets working with thousands of young writers across the world to bring communities together through poetry.

The full creative team alongside Simon Evans and Debris Stevenson are: Set and Costume Designer, Grace Smart; Lighting Designer, Joshie Harriette; Composer, Alex Baranowski; Sound Designer, Donato Wharton; Movement Director, Sarita Piotrowski; Fight and Intimacy Director, Bethan Clark; Dramaturg, Rebecca Latham for the RSC and Casting Director, Matthew Dewsbury CDG for the RSC.