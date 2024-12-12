Photos: TITANIQUE at The Criterion Theatre in the West End

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a first look at production photos of Titanique, New York’s splash hit comedy now playing at The Criterion Theatre!

Titanique stars Darren Bennett as Victor Garber / Luigi, Lauren Drew as Céline Dion, Jordan Luke Gage as Cal, Stephen Guarino as Ruth, Rob Houchen as Jack, Kat Ronney as Rose, Charlotte Wakefield as Molly Brown and Layton Williams as the Iceberg. Adrianne Langley, madison Swan, Rodney Vubya are on stage background vocalists and completing the company are offstage understudies Freddie King, and Kristina Walz.

When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar®-winning blockbuster film Titanic, you get Titanique, off Broadway’s most award-winning splash hit that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical musical fantasia.

Titanique has taken New York by storm – extending multiple times since its premiere in 2022, it has been recognised with critical acclaim and multiple awards. It recently opened in Sydney in September 2024 to rave reviews.

Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalogue. Sailing on fierce powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as My Heart Will Go On, All by Myself and To Love you More – backed by a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart and campy chaos.

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique celebrated its Off-Broadway premiere in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring the musical’s co-authors Mindelle and Rousouli as Céline Dion and Jack Dawson. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on November 20, 2022.

Titanique is directed by Tye Blue (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”, Rumer Willis’ Over the Love Tour), and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors). Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations are by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas James Connell. Scenic Design for Titanique is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Costume Design is by Alejo Vietti; and Lighting Design is by Paige Seber; and Sound Design is by Lawrence Schober with casting by Pearson Casting CDG.

Titanique won seven major awards during the 2022/23 theatre season, including three Lucille Lortel Awards, the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, Las Culturistas’ Culture Award for Best Indoor Performance and two Dorian Awards. The London production of Titanique is co-produced by Eva Price and Michael Harrison.

Titanique began performances at The Criterion Theatre from Monday 9 December 2024 and is currently booking through until 30 March 2025.

