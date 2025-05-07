Photos: New Cast Joins MATILDA THE MUSICAL in London

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new photos have been released from the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Matilda The Musical. The production is currently booking through to May 2026 at the Cambridge Theatre. Check out the photos below!

A tonic for audiences of all ages, this anarchic production about a strong and determined heroine with a vivid imagination has now won 101 international awards including 24 for Best Musical.

Now the 15th longest running production in the West End, Matilda The Musical, it has been seen by 12 million people across 100 cities worldwide and will embark on a major UK and Ireland tour opening at Leicester Curve on 6th October 2025.

The other young performers who have joined the London company in the roles of Bruce, Lavender, Nigel and the rest of the pupils at Crunchem Hall are: Janai Bartlett, Alexander Beaumont, Kobe Champion-Norville, William Gurney, Arietta Hall, Chase King, Reuben Laming, Lexi Lancaster, Elsie Laslett, Maxwell McGetrick, Theo Oh, Myla Park, Josh Pegler, Drew Reilly, Harry Relf, Isabella Rummery, Ashley Taylor, Khit Thakhin and Aisha Ugurhan.

These new performers join the existing young cast: Joseph Burrows, Maddy Collings, Pasquale Folivi AD, Joey Grady, Adam Hussain and Isabelle McLatchie.

The current adult cast includes: Tiffany Graves (Mrs Wormwood), Kieran Hill (Miss Trunchbull), Neil McDermott (Mr Wormwood) and Eve Norris (Miss Honey). The ensemble includes: Esme Bacalla-Hayes, Pearce Barron, Alex Louize Bird, Reece Budin, Ronan Burns, Dan Cooke, William Elijah-Lewis, Karina Hind, Issy Khogali, Sam Lips, Sam Jeffrey Parkes, Jak Skelly, Gabrielle Davina Smith, Deborah Tracey, Ralph Watts and Dawn Williams.

Written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and developed and directed by Matthew Warchus, the production is designed by Rob Howell, with choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker and special effects and illusions by Paul Kieve.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

