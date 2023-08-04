Photos: First Look at the New Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL in London

From 16 August 2023 the show welcomes a new cast!

By: Aug. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 1 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
Interview: 'It's the Most Magical World to Be a Part of': James Howard on His Seven Years Photo 2 Interview: 'It's the Most Magical World to Be a Part of': Howard on CURSED CHILD
Video: Watch MOANA Star Auli'i Cravalho Sing 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA D Photo 3 Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Concert
Photos: Get an All New Look at BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace Photo 4 Photos: Get an All New Look at BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace

Photos have been released of the new London cast in rehearsals for the critically acclaimed  Back to the Future The Musical. 

Check out the photos below!

From 16 August 2023 the show welcomes a new cast including, Sarah Goggin as ‘Lorraine Baines’, Jay Perry as ‘Goldie Wilson’, Jordan Pearson as ‘Biff Tannen’, Lee Ormsby as ‘Strickland’, Rhodri Watkins as ‘Dave McFly’, Patricia Wilkins as ‘Linda McFly’, Elliott Evans as Alternate ‘Marty McFly’ and Stephen Leask as Alternate ‘Doctor Emmett Brown’. They join current stars Cory English as ‘Doctor Emmett Brown’, Ben Joyce as ‘Marty McFly’, Oliver Nicholas as ‘George McFly’ and Sophie Naglik as ‘Jennifer Parker’.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, featuring 16 new songs with music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

The Broadway production opened officially yesterday, Thursday 3 August 2023 and a North American tour will begin in June 2024. The productions in London and Manchester have so far been seen by over a million people and the musical has broken box office records at the Adelphi Theatre.

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

Back to the Future
Anna Murray, Sia Dauda, Alexandra Wright, Ben Joyce, Sarah Goggin

Back to the Future
Ben Joyce and cast

Back to the Future
Ben Joyce, Louis Quinn, Jay Perry, Georgia Tappin

Back to the Future
Jay Perry and cast

Back to the Future
Jay Perry

Back to the Future
Alexandra Wright, Sia Dauda, Sarah Goggin, Grace Swaby-Moore

Back to the Future
Jordan Pearson, Ben Joyce

Back to the Future
Jordan Pearson, Louis Quinn, Ben Joyce, Rhodri Watkins

Back to the Future
Lee Ormsby and Ben Joyce

Back to the Future
Oliver Nicholas, Ben Joyce

Back to the Future
Reece Darlington-Delaire, Jay Perry, Tavio Wright, Dylan Gordon

Back to the Future
Sarah Goggin, Ben Joyce

Back to the Future
Sarah Goggin, Patricia Wilkins, Ben Joyce

Back to the Future
Sarah Goggin, Oliver Nicholas

Back to the Future
Cast




RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Kim Kardashian Attends BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical in the West End Photo
Photos: Kim Kardashian Attends BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical in the West End

Last night, Friday 17 March, Kim Kardashian attended the West End production of the critically acclaimed Olivier, WhatsOnStage and Broadway World Award-winning Best New Musical BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical with her son, Saint West, and friends. Check out the photos here!

2
VIDEO: BACK TO THE FUTURE Teases 2023 Broadway Run Photo
VIDEO: BACK TO THE FUTURE Teases 2023 Broadway Run

Back to the Future the Musical has released an all new teaser trailer for the show's upcoming Broadway run, set for 2023. Learn more about how to be among the first to get tickets!

3
VIDEO: Watch the Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform on BRITAINS GOT TALENT Photo
VIDEO: Watch the Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform on BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT

The cast of Back to the Future The Musical led by Roger Bart took the stage last night on Britain's Got Talent! Check out the full performance video here!

4
BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Recording Now Available Photo
BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Recording Now Available

Sony Masterworks Broadway today releases the Original Cast Recording to BACK TO THE FUTURE - THE MUSICAL. The award-winning musical is currently running at the Adelphi Theatre in London’s West End and features new music by multi-Grammy winners Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard alongside classic songs from the movie.  

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light' Video Video: Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light'
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour Video
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
WICKED
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

Recommended For You