Photos: First Look at the New Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL in London

Photos have been released of the new London cast in rehearsals for the critically acclaimed Back to the Future The Musical.

From 16 August 2023 the show welcomes a new cast including, Sarah Goggin as ‘Lorraine Baines’, Jay Perry as ‘Goldie Wilson’, Jordan Pearson as ‘Biff Tannen’, Lee Ormsby as ‘Strickland’, Rhodri Watkins as ‘Dave McFly’, Patricia Wilkins as ‘Linda McFly’, Elliott Evans as Alternate ‘Marty McFly’ and Stephen Leask as Alternate ‘Doctor Emmett Brown’. They join current stars Cory English as ‘Doctor Emmett Brown’, Ben Joyce as ‘Marty McFly’, Oliver Nicholas as ‘George McFly’ and Sophie Naglik as ‘Jennifer Parker’.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, featuring 16 new songs with music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

The Broadway production opened officially yesterday, Thursday 3 August 2023 and a North American tour will begin in June 2024. The productions in London and Manchester have so far been seen by over a million people and the musical has broken box office records at the Adelphi Theatre.

Photo Credit: Mark Senior