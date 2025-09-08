BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Launches First UK Tour at Milton Keynes Theatre, February 2027

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lead producer Colin Ingram, together with Back to the Future creators Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, have announced that the Olivier Award-winning Back to the Future The Musical will embark on its first-ever UK tour, opening at Milton Keynes Theatre from Tuesday 9 – Saturday 27 February 2027.

Now entering its fifth year in London’s West End at the Adelphi Theatre, the production has broken box office records and been seen by over 2 million people. Globally, the show is a phenomenon, with runs in North America, Japan, and aboard Royal Caribbean Cruises, with Australia and Germany to follow. To date, more than 4 million people worldwide have experienced the time-travelling musical.

“I’m so delighted that the DeLorean will be travelling 88 mph to all the main theatre cities in the UK so that we can bring this heartfelt spectacle of a show to those who haven’t seen it in the West End—or want to see it again,” said lead producer Colin Ingram. “Great Scott! Audiences are going to have such a fun and thrilling ride in a show which will tour in all its glory and be one of the biggest sets to come out on the road.”

Based on the beloved Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, Back to the Future The Musical features a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winner Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winner Glen Ballard. The score also includes classics from the film such as “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.”

The show is directed by Tony Award-winner John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town), with design by an award-winning creative team: Tim Hatley (set & costume), Chris Bailey (choreography), Chris Fisher (illusions), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound), and Finn Ross (video). Musical supervision and arrangements are by Nick Finlow, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, and dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by David Grindrod CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting.

The original 1985 Back to the Future film, starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. The film grossed over $360 million worldwide, with the trilogy bringing in nearly $1 billion at the global box office—equivalent to more than $1.8 billion today.

Back to the Future The Musical is produced by Colin Ingram. Casting for the UK tour will be announced at a later date.