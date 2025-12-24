VIDEO: Caroline Sheen Performs Winter Wonderland at Annual Theatre Chaplaincy UK Christmas Concert

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

West End favourite Caroline Sheen brings warmth, charm, and seasonal sparkle to TCUK Carols & Stars with her joyful performance of the holiday classic Walking in a Winter Wonderland.

Sheen’s extensive theatre credits include leading roles in Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Witches of Eastwick, The Sound of Music, Les Misérables, and The Witches at The National Theatre.

The performance forms part of TCUK Carols & Stars, an annual festive event presented by Theatre Chaplaincy UK, bringing together performers from across the entertainment industry in support of its ongoing work. Theatre Chaplaincy UK provides pastoral care, wellbeing support, and a listening presence for those working backstage, onstage, and front of house across the UK’s theatres and performing arts venues—an invaluable service in an often demanding industry.

Walking in a Winter Wonderland remains one of the most enduring songs of the festive season, and Caroline Sheen’s performance is a gentle reminder of the joy, comfort, and shared tradition that Christmas music continues to bring to audiences year after year.

For more information about Theatre Chaplaincy UK, please visit their website.