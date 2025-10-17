Gok Wan Will Join BACK TO THE FUTURE Musical Cast to Celebrate Back to the Future Day

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Presenter, stylist and actor Gok Wan will make a special cameo appearance as ‘Principal Strickland' to celebrate Back to the Future Day at the Adelphi Theatre on Monday 20 October.

Back to the Future Day is celebrated by fans of the beloved franchise across the world each year on 21 October, marking the date that Marty McFly travels to the future in Back to the Future II.

Gok Wan said, “I'm thrilled to be joining the cast of Back to the Future The Musical for one night only to celebrate Back to the Future Day! Returning to the stage alongside my good friend Brian Conley is such a treat - he's a true showman and I can't wait to swap laughs, lines and a little bit of Hill Valley chaos with him. Great Scott, it's going to be fabulous!”



Gok Wan is a multi-award-winning UK television presenter, designer, stylist, DJ, cook, and author. His first TV series for Channel 4, How to Look Good Naked, was a huge success and catapulted him into the public eye. He presents weekly on ITV's This Morning and is the co-host of Magic FM Breakfast alongside Harriet Scott. Further television credits include Say Yes To The Dress Lancashire, Gok's Fashion Fix, Gok's Clothes Roadshow, Gok Cooks Chinese, Fill Your House for Free, and Gok's Lunchbox. His on-screen success has led to six book deals, including his autobiography Through Thick and Thin, as well as the companion book for Gok Cooks Chinese. On stage, Gok regularly appears in pantomimes across the country. He is also a Brand Ambassador for JD Williams.



Back to the Future The Musical won the Olivier Award for Best New Musical, four WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical, and the Broadway World Award for Best New Musical. The musical has been seen by over 2 million people in the UK and has broken box office records at the Adelphi Theatre in London, where it has now entered its 5th year. This year also marks the 40th anniversary of the original movie, which was released 3 July 1985 in the US.

Back to the Future The Musical has tickets available from £19.55, with the overall average ticket price at £56.78. The show is currently booking until Sunday 12 April 2026.

Other productions worldwide include The North American tour which opened in Cleveland, OH, in June 2024 and is currently running in cities across the US and Canada, as well as Japan, Australia, Royal Caribbean Cruises and soon to be Germany. Over 3.8 million people have seen the production worldwide so far. The show also recently announced it will be heading on a UK tour from October 2026.

The production currently stars Caden Brauch as Marty McFly, Brian Conley as Doctor Emmett Brown (appearing for a strictly limited 12-week run), Maddie Grace Jepson as Lorraine Baines, Orlando Gibbs as George McFly, C.J. Borger as Goldie Wilson and Marvin Berry, Alex Runicles as Biff Tannen, Talia Palamathanan as Jennifer Parker, Lee Ormsby as Alternate Doctor Emmett Brown and Strickland, Gracie Caine as Linda McFly, Liam McHugh as Dave McFly and Ryan Appiah-Sarpong, Jed Berry, Billie Bowman, Jabari Braham, Charlotte Coggin, Sia Dauda, Lauren Dawes, Alexander Day, Talia Duff, Helen Gulston, Oliver Halford, Thomas Inge, Stephen Lewis-Johnston, Adam Margilewski, , Anna Murray, Samuel Nicholas, Brian Ó'Muirí, Phoebe Roberts, Issie Wilman and Alexandra Wright.

At select performances Oliver Halford will play the role of Marty McFly. Oliver was discovered as part of the global casting call for the next Marty McFly. This production marks his West End debut.

Cory English will return to the role of Doctor Emmett Brown on Thursday 6 November 2025.

The Original Cast Recording, released on Sony Music's Masterworks Broadway label, is now available and has had over 20 million streams. It features the new music by multi-Grammy Award-winners Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard alongside classic songs from the movie including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

In celebration of 2023's Back to the Future Day, Sony Masterworks Broadway released a Deluxe Edition of the Original Cast Recording both digitally and as a 2-CD set. Available everywhere now, the Deluxe Edition includes 13 never-before-heard demos, alternate and early versions of many of the show's major numbers, most performed by Glen Ballard himself.

In July 2023, a brand new behind-the-scenes book documenting the of the show, Creating Back to the Future by Michael Klastorin, was released worldwide, published by abrams&chronicle books.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, Back to the Future The Musical has a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

Back to the Future The Musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town), alongside the multi Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team of Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin (lighting), Hugh Vanstone (lighting consultant), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and Illusions by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by David Grindrod CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting.

Back to the Future the movie was released in 1985, starring Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as Dr Emmett Brown. The film grossed $360.6 million (£279 million) at the box office worldwide and the total box office for all three films in the Back to the Future franchise was $936.6 million (over $1.8 billion in today's money).