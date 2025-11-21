Olly Dobson and Ben Joyce Will Return to BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL For One Night Only

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Back to the Future The Musical's alumni cast Olly Dobson and Ben Joyce will make a special return to the production as ‘Marty McFly' to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the UK film release at the Adelphi Theatre on Wednesday 3 December.

Both Olly Dobson and Ben Joyce will join the current Marty McFly, Caden Brauch, for this very special performance, where all three will play the role throughout the evening.

Olly Dobson said, "Originating the role of Marty is undeniably the highlight of my career. To be stepping back into his shoes for one night only is super exciting. Let's celebrate the 40th anniversary of the film with this very special performance. Rock n roll slackers.”

Ben Joyce said, “It's such a thrill to return to this production and I'm so excited to perform alongside both Olly and Caden – it's not often you get three Marty's on one stage! 40 years of Back to the Future - what a legacy it has been! I'm so pleased to have been a small part of that here at the Adelphi.”

Olly Dobson is best known for originating the role, for which he was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical. Ben Joyce received a What's On Stage Award nomination for Best Takeover for his performance in the role.

Olly Dobson's theatre credits include Mel Miller in A Face In The Crowd at the Young Vic, John in Just For One Day at the Old Vic, originating the role of Marty McFly in Back to the Future The Musical both at the Manchester Opera House and the Adelphi Theatre, for which he was nominated for an Olivier Award, Bat Out of Hell at the Manchester Opera House, London Coliseum and Ed Mirvish Theatre, Toronto, Matilda The Musical at the Cambridge Theatre and Carrie at the Southwark Playhouse.

Ben Joyce's theatre credits include Beau in Shucked at the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, Marty McFly in Back to the Future The Musical at the Adelphi Theatre, for which he was nominated for a 2023 WhatsOnStage Award for Best Takeover, and Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys at Trafalgar Theatre for which he was nominated for a 2022 The Stage Debut Award for Best Performer in a Musical and Best West End Debut. He's next due to appear as Phillip Carlyle in the world stage premiere of Disney's The Greatest Showman at the Bristol Hippodrome.

The production currently stars Caden Brauch as Marty McFly, Cory English as Doctor Emmett Brown, Maddie Grace Jepson as Lorraine Baines, Orlando Gibbs as George McFly, C.J. Borger as Goldie Wilson and Marvin Berry, Alex Runicles as Biff Tannen, Talia Palamathanan as Jennifer Parker, Lee Ormsby as Alternate Doctor Emmett Brown and Strickland, Gracie Caine as Linda McFly, Liam McHugh as Dave McFly and Ryan Appiah-Sarpong, Amy Barker, Jed Berry, Billie Bowman, Jabari Braham, Charlotte Coggin, Sia Dauda, Lauren Dawes, Alexander Day, Talia Duff, Helen Gulston, Oliver Halford, Thomas Inge, Stephen Lewis-Johnston, Adam Margilewski, Samuel Nicholas, Brian Ó'Muirí, Phoebe Roberts, Issie Wilman and Alexandra Wright.

At select performances Oliver Halford will play the role of Marty McFly. Oliver was discovered as part of the global casting call for the next Marty McFly. This production marks his West End debut.

Back to the Future The Musical won the Olivier Award for Best New Musical, four WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical, and the Broadway World Award for Best New Musical. The musical has been seen by over 2 million people in the UK and has broken box office records at the Adelphi Theatre in London, where it has now entered its 5th year. This year also marks the 40th anniversary of the original movie, which was released 3 July 1985 in the US.

Back to the Future The Musical has tickets available from £19.55, with the overall average ticket price at £56.78. The show is currently booking until Sunday 12 April 2026.

Other productions worldwide include The North American tour which opened in Cleveland, OH, in June 2024 and is currently running in cities across the US and Canada, as well as Japan, Australia, Royal Caribbean Cruises and soon to be Germany. Over 3.8 million people have seen the production worldwide so far. The show also recently announced it will be heading on a UK tour from October 2026.

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.