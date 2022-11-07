Photos: First Look at HOW TO BUILD A BETTER TULIP at Upstairs at the Gatehouse

All new production photos have been released for How To Build A Better Tulip by Mark Giesser at Upstairs at the Gatehouse.

Performances run 2 - 20 November.

Loosely based on Alexandre Dumas' The Black Tulip, two rival English plant scientists battle with botany in a Lincolnshire greenhouse an attempt to create a black tulip. With their 17th century Dutch ancestors breathing down their necks and four hundred year's worth of prize money at stake, How To Build A Better Tulip is a witty and fast-paced comedy building absurdity onto absurdity. As government intelligence services and a police sergeant sniffing out eco-terrorists threaten to stymie their horticultural endeavours, will they produce the elusive tulip? Or merely murder each other with a shovel?

Photo Credit: Flavia Fraser-Cannon.