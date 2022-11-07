Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at HOW TO BUILD A BETTER TULIP at Upstairs at the Gatehouse

Performances run 2 – 20 November.

Nov. 07, 2022  

All new production photos have been released for How To Build A Better Tulip by Mark Giesser at Upstairs at the Gatehouse.

Loosely based on Alexandre Dumas' The Black Tulip, two rival English plant scientists battle with botany in a Lincolnshire greenhouse an attempt to create a black tulip. With their 17th century Dutch ancestors breathing down their necks and four hundred year's worth of prize money at stake, How To Build A Better Tulip is a witty and fast-paced comedy building absurdity onto absurdity. As government intelligence services and a police sergeant sniffing out eco-terrorists threaten to stymie their horticultural endeavours, will they produce the elusive tulip? Or merely murder each other with a shovel?

Photo Credit: Flavia Fraser-Cannon.

Sir John Tomlinson, one of the UK's foremost opera singers, stars in The Shackled King, a new dramatic work by the British composer John Casken based on Shakespeare's King Lear. It receives its London première at Wigmore Hall on 26 January 2023. The Shackled King, a 50-minute drama for bass, mezzo-soprano and ensemble, also stars Rozanna Madylus as Lear's daughter Cordelia, her sisters, Goneril and Regan, and the Fool.
Fresh from his celebrated debut appearance on BBC's Live at the Apollo and a smash hit, critically acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Fringe, Tom Ward embarks on his first UK tour. His favourite themes are all here: love, music, living in a house...But now he's venturing out beyond his beloved suburbs to take on the planet, mental health & gender politics.
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre and Dudley Zoo & Castle announced a continuation to a partnership that sees two family-friendly attractions unite – the popular 85 year-old zoo and the annual family pantomime - a tradition that spans 128 years at the theatre.
LHK Productions will present Beauty and the Beast at Stiwt Theatre from Friday 9th - Saturday 31st December 2022.

November 7, 2022

The brand-new show from harbingers of queer chaos Awkward Productions and Linus Karp, Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story has extended its London run at Pleasance Theatre.  Combining drag, multimedia, audience interaction, puppetry and a lot of queer joy – this unique celebration of the people's princess is as hilarious as it is tasteless. 
November 7, 2022

The Royal presents A Diamond Celebration, a special programme to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of The Friends of Covent Garden. This celebration will also be broadcast live to cinemas around the world on Wednesday 16th November and encore screenings on Saturday 19th November.
November 7, 2022

Sir John Tomlinson, one of the UK's foremost opera singers, stars in The Shackled King, a new dramatic work by the British composer John Casken based on Shakespeare's King Lear. It receives its London première at Wigmore Hall on 26 January 2023. The Shackled King, a 50-minute drama for bass, mezzo-soprano and ensemble, also stars Rozanna Madylus as Lear's daughter Cordelia, her sisters, Goneril and Regan, and the Fool.
November 7, 2022

Due to popular demand, a further six performances have been confirmed for Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial
November 7, 2022

Written in 1996 by dissident Czech playwright and novelist Pavel Kohout, whose experiences inspired two Tom Stoppard plays, Cyanide at 5 is the unfolding of a meeting between two women: a novelist and a seeming fan. Zofia, a writer whose only novel has made her rich and famous, is flattered by a visit from Irene, a younger Jewish woman whose mother was a victim of the Holocaust.