Photos: First Look at Alon Moni Aboutboul, Miri Mesika & More in THE BAND'S VISIT at the Donmar Warehouse

Click Here for More on THE BAND'S VISIT

The Donmar Warehouse is presenting the European première of David Yazbek and Itamar Moses' multi-Tony award-winning musical The Band's Visit, directed in a new production by Donmar Warehouse Artistic Director Michael Longhurst. Leading the company are award-winning film, TV and stage actor Alon Moni Aboutboul and seven-time winner of Israeli Female Singer of the Year award, and judge on Kokhav Nolad, the Israeli version of American Idol, Miri Mesika. They are joined by cast and onstage band of Sharif Afifi, Jason Alder, Marc Antolin, Harel Glazer, Levi Goldmeier, Ido Gonen, Michal Horowicz, Emma Kingston, Shira Kravitz, Nitai Levi, Yali Topol Margalith, Ashley Margolis, Carlos Mendoza de Hevia, Peter Polycarpou, Ant Romero, Idlir Shyti, Maya Kristal Tenenbaum, Sargon Yelda and Baha Yetkin.

Get a first look at photos below!

The production opens on 6 October 2022, with previews from 24 September, and runs until 3 December.

Cast and onstage band: Alon Moni Aboutboul, Sharif Afifi, Jason Alder, Marc Antolin, Harel Glazer, Levi Goldmeier, Ido Gonen, Michal Horowicz, Emma Kingston, Shira Kravitz, Nitai Levi, Yali Topol Margalith, Ashley Margolis, Carlos Mendoza de Hevia, Miri Mesika, Peter Polycarpou, Ant Romero, Idlir Shyti, Maya Kristal Tenenbaum, Sargon Yelda, Baha Yetkin.

Director: Michael Longhurst; Musical Supervisor: Nigel Lilley; Designer: Soutra Gilmour; Lighting Designer: Anna Watson; Sound Designer: Paul Groothuis; Choreography, Movement & Intimacy Director: Yarit Dor; Casting Director: Anna Cooper CDG; Musical Director: Tarek Merchant; Associate Director: Orr Benezra-Segal; Assistant Musical Director: Natalie Pound; Resident Assistant Director: Dadiow Lin; Cultural Consultant: Dr Lina Khatib; Arabic Music Consultant: Attab Haddad; Dialect Coaches: Khaled Abunaama and Caitlin Stegemoller

Joining the creative team in CATALYST roles are Assistant Designer: Lucy Sneddon; Assistant Lighting Designer: Cat Salvini; and Assistant Sound Designer: Daberechi Ukoha-Kalu.

In a quiet desert town way off the beaten path, a band of musicians arrive lost. As they wait for the next bus out, these unexpected visitors bring the town to life in surprising ways, proving that even the briefest visit can stay with you forever.

Winner of 10 Tony Awards and a Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album, The Band's Visit rejoices in the way music makes us laugh, makes us cry, and ultimately, brings us together.

Artistic Director Michael Longhurst directs the European premiere of The Band's Visit in a brand-new production, his next musical following his Tony-nominated revival of Caroline, or Change.