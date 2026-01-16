Photos: DANCE OF DEATH In Rehearsal at Orange Tree Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Orange Tree Theatre has released rehearsal photographs for two upcoming productions: Richard Eyre’s new adaptation of August Strindberg’s Dance of Death.

Dance of Death, written by August Strindberg and adapted and directed by Richard Eyre, will run from January 31 through March 7, 2026, with a press night scheduled for February 6 at 7:00 p.m.

The production stars Lisa Dillon and Will Keen as Alice and Edgar, a married couple quarantined together on a remote island during a plague sweeping across Europe. Once a celebrated actress, Alice now finds herself trapped in a volatile marriage with Edgar, an army captain. When an old friend arrives to mark their wedding anniversary, the visit intensifies the couple’s long-running psychological battles. Geoffrey Streatfeild joins the cast as the visiting friend.

Strindberg’s Dance of Death remains a central work of modern drama, depicting marital conflict as a sustained psychological struggle. The play is widely regarded as a darkly comic examination of intimacy, power, and emotional endurance.

Orange Tree Theatre has also released rehearsal images for Vincent in Brixton, by Nicholas Wright. Further details about that production will be announced separately.

Photo Credit: Nobby Clark