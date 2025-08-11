Photos: BLACK POWER DESK In Rehearsal At Brixton House

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out brand-new photos from inside the rehearsal room for the world premiere of Black Power Desk , the largest production in Brixton House’s history. Written by critically acclaimed playwright Urielle Klein-Mekongo ( Old Vic 12 , Roundhouse, The Bush), the new musical will run as part of Brixton House’s Uprising Festival, commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Brixton Uprising.

Set in 1970s London during a time of political unrest and cultural transformation, Black Power Desk is inspired by the real-life events of the Mangrove Nine and the British Black Power movement. The production features an original live score blending RnB, Reggae, Soul, and Ska, with a story that follows the complex relationship between two sisters. Rochelle Rose (National Theatre, Young Vic, Royal Court) will star as Celia, alongside Veronica Carabai (Royal Court Theatre, National Theatre) as Dina.

The cast also includes Alexander Bellinfantie, Tomos Eames, Gerel Falconer, Fahad Shaft, Chanté Faucher, Alan Drake, and Casey Bird.

The production is directed by Gbolahan Obisesan (The Fishermen, Trafalgar Studios; Olivier-nominated Cutting It, Royal Court) with rapperturg and lyrics by Gerel Falconer (Black British Theatre Award winner 2023). Music and composition are by Ivor Novello Prize winner and platinum-selling songwriter Renell Shaw (Othello, Shakespeare’s Globe) in collaboration with Falconer. The creative team also features award-winning dramaturg Gail Babb, set design by Natalie Pryce, costume design by Jessica Cabassa, lighting design by Prema Mehta, sound design by Olivier Award winner Tony Gayle (My Neighbour Totoro), and movement direction by Jade Hackett.

Black Power Desk begins previews on Monday, September 1, 2025, with press night on Friday, September 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Brixton House. Standard tickets start from £16, with Pay What You Feel tickets available for the first preview. Following its Brixton run, the production will tour to major regional theatres including Warwick Arts Centre, The Lowry, and Birmingham Hippodrome.

Photo Credit: Ali Painter