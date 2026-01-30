Phil Daniels Joins Cast of David Hare's TEETH 'N' SMILES

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The full cast has been announced for the 50th Anniversary West End revival of David Hare's rebel play TEETH 'N' SMILES.

Joining the previously announced Rebecca Lucy Taylor, AKA Self Esteem, as Maggie, are Michael Fox as Arthur, Phil Daniels as Sarrafian, Bill Caple as Nash, Michael Abubakar as Wilson, Samuel Jordan as Smegs, Jojo Macari as Peyote, Noah Weatherby as Inch, Joseph Evans as Randolph, Aysha Kala as Laura, Christopher Patrick Nolan as Snead and Roman Asde as Anson. Gregor Milne, Damien James, Levi Heaton, Guy Amos and Daniel Crespin complete the company.

David Hare said: “It's thrilling for me to watch Rebecca Lucy Taylor and a brilliant ensemble revive the play that shook the plaster off the ceiling of the Royal Court Theatre just fifty years ago.”

Directed by Daniel Raggett, TEETH 'N' SMILES will play at the Duke of York's Theatre for 12 weeks only from 13 March – 6 June 2026.

Before the New York Dolls. Before Debbie Harry. Before Kurt Cobain. There was Maggie Frisby. Once the roaring voice of 60s counterculture, now broke and disillusioned, a band's youthful dreams of anarchic rebellion collapse into bitterness. Amidst the wreckage, lead singer Maggie tears through the night fuelled by booze, fury, and a voice that refuses to die. 50 years after David Hare's trailblazing play set The Royal Court alight, TEETH 'N' SMILES is ready to burn things down all over again.

Written by David Hare and directed by Daniel Raggett, TEETH 'N' SMILES has music by Nick Bicât and lyrics by Tony Bicât, with new additional music and lyrics by Rebecca Lucy Taylor. Set design is by Chloe Lamford, costume design by Alex Mullins, lighting design by Matt Daw, sound design by Ben and Max Ringham and music supervision by Liam Godwin. The casting director is Bryony Jarvis-Taylor CDG and associate director is George Jibson.

Michael Fox's theatre credits include The Land of the Living and Kerry Jackson, both at the National Theatre, Farewell Mister Haffmann and Clybourne Park, both at the Park Theatre, The Fear of 13 at the Donmar Warehouse, Othello at Riverside Studios, All in a Row and A Lie of the Mind, both at the Southwark Playhouse, and An Enemy of the People at Chichester Festival Theatre. Michael's television credits include Should we bomb Auschwitz?, Endeavour, Downton Abbey, Marvellous, The Ark, New Worlds, Little Big Mouth, Family Affairs and Mrs Bradley Mysteries. Michael releases music as one half of Michael and Michelle under Decca. He recently released his solo EP, Bones.

Phil Daniels can most recently be seen in the BBC/Sister Pictures series Waiting for the Out, as well as HBO's House of the Dragon, Inside No. 9 and Boat Story. Other notable screen credits include Beyond Paradise, Scum, Adult Material, I Hate Suzie, Eastenders, The Hatton Garden Job, Death of England: Face to Face and Quadrophenia. Phil recently finished filming Will Sharp's new series Prodigies for AppleTV. Phil's extensive stage credits include, most recently, Marianne Elliot's production of c*ckin the West End, as well as A Very Very Very Dark Matter at the Bridge Theatre, King Lear at Chichester Festival Theatre, and This House and Dealers Choice, both at the National Theatre.

Rebecca Lucy Taylor, AKA Self Esteem, returns to the stage following her hugely successful run playing Sally Bowles in the multiple Olivier Award-winning Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club in London's West End, where her time on stage was extended due to popular demand.

One of the UK's most exciting breakout stars of the past decade, Rebecca Lucy Taylor, emerged from cult favourite status to mainstream hero following the huge success of her empowering, truth-telling 2021 single ‘I Do This All The Time'. Her hugely acclaimed albums Prioritise Pleasure and last year's A Complicated Woman have garnered her an Ivor Novello Award and Album of the Year accolades from the Guardian and Sunday Times, alongside Mercury Prize, BRIT Award, Sky Arts and NME Award nominations. She released her first book, also titled A Complicated Woman, on 30 October via Octopus Books / Hatchette. Taylor marked the book's release by co-curating the London Literature Festival at the Southbank on 1 November.