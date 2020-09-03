New Dates Announced for the West End Transfer of THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE

Performances will now begin 23 October 2021

Due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19, The Ocean at the End of the Lane, which was scheduled to begin performances this autumn, has been postponed. The acclaimed production will now open at the Duke of York's Theatre in 2021, with previews beginning from 23 October 2021, playing for a limited run, with a press night on 4 November 2021.

Whilst government recently made the welcome announcement that performances can resume indoors, they can do so only with social distancing. Performances of The Ocean at the End of the Lane from 31 October 2020 - 6 February 2021 have been cancelled. All existing ticket holders will be contacted by their original point of sale regarding their booking.

Tickets for the newly announced 2021 performance dates will go on sale to the public at 12pm on Friday 2 October 2020.

The National Theatre's critically acclaimed production of The Ocean at the End of the Lane, based on the best-selling novel by Neil Gaiman (American Gods, Coraline, Stardust and the Sandman series), adapted by Joel Horwood and directed by Katy Rudd, transfers following its sold-out world premiere at the Dorfman Theatre in 2019.

The set designer is Fly Davis, with costume and puppet design by Samuel Wyer, movement direction by Steven Hoggett, composition by Jherek Bischoff, lighting design by Paule Constable (Olivier Award Nominee), sound design by Ian Dickinson, magic and illusions direction and design by Jamie Harrison and puppetry direction by Finn Caldwell. Casting to be confirmed.

Suitable for ages 12+.

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You