New Cast Revealed For The Royal Shakespeare Company's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Casting has been announced for the Royal Shakespeare Company's West End production of Matilda The Musical which enters its 15th year in London this Autumn. Matilda The Musical has recently celebrated its 5000th performance at the Cambridge Theatre and this August the production will become the 10th longest running musical in West End history. Seen by over 12 million people across 100 cities worldwide, Matilda The Musical will embark on a major UK and Ireland tour opening at Leicester Curve on 6th October 2025.

A tonic for audiences of all ages, this anarchic production about a strong and determined heroine with a vivid imagination has now won 101 international awards including 24 for Best Musical.

Edie McCaig and Emilia Shefford will join existing performers Suki Hillier and Mia Rogers in the title role of Matilda, from 9th September.

The other young performers announced today, joining the London company in the roles of Bruce, Lavender, Nigel and the rest of the pupils at Crunchem Hall are: Sid Boyle, Ava Evangelista, Freya Fulford, John Johnson, Theo Kamande, Kanaho Kurihara, Albie Lambert, Kennedy-May McLeary, Savannah McDowell, Mason Mingle, Lola Smith, Huxley Syers, Orla Vellacott and Jihyun Yoon.

These new performers join the existing young cast: Alexander Beaumont, William Gurney, Chase King, Reuben Laming, Maxwell McGetrick, Theo Oh, Drew Reilly, Harry Relf, Isabella Rummery, Khit Thakin and Aisha Ugurhan.

Jon Robyns (Miss Trunchbull) joins the current adult cast which includes: Tiffany Graves (Mrs Wormwood), Neil McDermott (Mr Wormwood) and Eve Norris (Miss Honey). Existing ensemble members Reece Budin, William Elijah-Lewis, Alex Louize Bird and Dawn Williams will be joined by Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Naomi Alade, Katie Bradley, Millie Brown-Thornton, Antony Lawrence, Nick Len, Tania Mathurin, Ben Middleton, James Oliver, Stuart Rouse, Chloe Saunders and Callum Train.