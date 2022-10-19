Mel Giedroyc Pulls out of MOTHER GOOSE

Mel Giedroyc has pulled out of the forthcoming pantomime Mother Goose, starring Ian McKellen and John Bishop.

A statement was issued today stating: ATG Productions and Mel Giedroyc today (19 October)announce that, with great sadness, Mel will no longer be able to star as The Goose in the upcoming pantomime Mother Goose.

Mel Giedroyc said "Due to personal reasons, I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the forthcoming production of Mother Goose. I am thankful to the producers of the show for being so understanding and wish everyone involved in the production a fantastic tour throughout the UK and Ireland. Now, more than ever we all need a bit of joy, and I can't wait to see it myself. I know it is going to be fantastic."

ATG said: Everyone in the show sends love and best wishes to Mel and her family.

New casting for the role of The Goose will be announced soon.

Photo Credit: Craig Sugden