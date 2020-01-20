MAGIC GOES WRONG Extends Until August 2020

Mischief Theatre, the Olivier award-winning company behind The Play That Goes Wrong, has announced a new booking period for Magic Goes Wrong, with tickets now on sale until 30th August 2020. Created with magic legends Penn & Teller, this is the second production as part of Mischief Theatre's residency at the Vaudeville Theatre.

In the latest 'Goes Wrong' comedy to hit the West End, the original Mischief company play a hapless gang of magicians presenting a charity event. As the accidents spiral out of control, so does their fundraising target!

The Magic Goes Wrong cast includes:

Bryony Corrigan Spitzmaus

Roxy Faridany Eugenia

Dave Hearn The Blade

Henry Lewis Mind Mangler

Jonathan Sayer Mickey

Henry Shields Sophisticato

Nancy Zamit Bär

The cast is completed by Natasha Culley, Lauren Ingram, Laurence Pears, Sydney K Smith and Liv Spencer.

Magic Goes Wrong is directed by Adam Meggido, designed by Will Bowen with costume designs by Roberto Surace. Lighting design is by David Howe, with Sound Design by Paul Groothuis and Video & Projection Design by Duncan McLean. Ben Hart is the Magic Consultant. The Composer is Steve Brown, alongside Movement Director Ali James and Associate Director Hannah Sharkey.

Mischief Theatre Ltd. was founded in 2008 by a group of acting graduates of LAMDA and began as an improvised comedy group. Mischief performs across the UK and internationally with original scripted and improvised work and also has a programme of workshops. Mischief Theatre's other current London productions are The Play That Goes Wrong and The Comedy About A Bank Robbery, performing at the Duchess Theatre and Criterion Theatre respectively. They also currently have a six-part series called The Goes Wrong Show on BBC One. The company is owned and controlled by its original members and is led by a creative group and its directors Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer.

Magic Goes Wrong is produced in the West End by Kenny Wax Ltd, Stage Presence Ltd, Kevin McCollum and J.J. Abrams.

Booking number: 0330 333 4814

Website: nimaxtheatres.com / www.magicgoeswrong.com





