Photos: ALREADY PERFECT Rehearsals at the King's Head Theatre

Killian Thomas Lefevre, Yiftach ‘Iffy’ Mizrahi and Tony Award winner Levi Kreis will star in the UK premiere of Kreis’s new musical, Already Perfect.

Already Perfect is a searing and uplifting new musical by Tony Award winner Levi Kreis. On the eve of his Broadway show being filmed for the archives, Levi finds himself alone in his dressing room, unravelling and on the brink of ending it all.

When an unexpected encounter occurs, a bit of theatrical magic happens. The walls of the room begin to shift, and what follows is a deeply personal journey through memory, identity, and self-reckoning.

Joined by Ben, Levi is propelled into an emotional collision of past and present, where long-buried moments resurface and the stories we tell ourselves are put to the test.

As Levi Kreis, Killian Thomas Lefevre and Yiftach ‘Iffy’ Mizrahi transform through dozens of characters, the world of the musical expands, powered by a soaring score that moves effortlessly from gospel tambourine to tender ballad.

At once brutally honest and defiantly hopeful, Already Perfect asks what it truly takes to make peace with your own story. With humour, music, and unflinching truth, it lands on a radical simplicity, there is nothing to prove: you are Already Perfect.