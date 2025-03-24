Late Night Jazz Returns to the Royal Albert Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Neo-jazz singer-songwriter Ni Maxine, classical and jazz harpist Marysia Osu and multi-instrumentalist SHOLTO are among the headline acts announced to perform as part of the Royal Albert Hall’s upcoming Late Night Jazz spring series. With genres spanning from fast-bop swing to afro-centric neo-jazz, the six Beyond the Main Stage events will take place in the 200-capacity Elgar Room venue, showcasing some of the most exciting names in the London jazz scene.

Kicking off the second season of 2025 is the Tom Ollendorff Trio on Wednesday 16 April. The group’s show is part of their upcoming tour performing pieces from Tom’s critically acclaimed 2023 album Open House. The guitarist is known for his distinctively smooth legato passages and virtuosic technique and will be joined onstage by two esteemed jazz musicians, drummer James Maddren and bassist Conor Chaplin.

Later that month (Wednesday 23 April), Charlotte Keeffe’s RIGHT HERE, RIGHT NOW Quartet will perform a Relaxed Late Night Jazz, where the less formal environment may particularly benefit autistic people, those with learning disabilities, those with dementia, or anyone who may prefer coming to the venue with additional measures in place. Charlotte’s second album, ALIVE! in the studio… received rave reviews and landed on several Best of 2023 Album Releases lists, while her improvisatory approach to live performance embraces the nature of individuality and letting go of inhibitions through the power of music.

Matthew Todd, Director of Programming at the Hall, said: "Late Night Jazz at the Royal Albert Hall has been a cornerstone of London’s vibrant jazz scene over the past 15 years, offering audiences an intimate space to experience world-class live performances. This season welcomes an array of extraordinary artists, and we’re delighted to be welcoming rising stars such as Ni Maxine and SHOLTO through our doors for the very first time. We’re incredibly proud that our Late Night Jazz series remains a must-see for both long-time fans of the genre and those looking to discover something new."

SHOLTO (Thursday 1 May) marks the first of two Late Night Jazz events in May. Oscar 'SHOLTO' Robertson has garnered his reputation as a live session drummer across multiple genres working with acts such as Confidence Man, Nick Waterhouse and Baxter Dury. Inspired by soundtrack composers from the 1950s-1970s, 2023’s The Changing Tides Of Dreams introduced psychedelic-infused, hazy arrangements, drawing on the world of film, classical, jazz and experimental arrangements, while live performances lean into lush, analogue instrumental grooves.

The BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 6 Music championed Ni Maxine performs the following week (Thursday 8 May), after a string of sold-out shows in 2024 and tour support slot for Corinne Bailey Rae, which has led to a nomination by Jazz FM for Breakthrough Artist. With her debut EP Mother’s Arms on the horizon, covering themes of home, identity, self-worth, and belonging, Ni Maxine is positioning herself as one of the most essential new voices in contemporary music.

Polish-born and London-based harpist Marysia Osu is known for her innovative blend of classical, ambient and jazz music, and will be coming to the Hall on Thursday 12 June in support of her 2024 fully self-produced debut album, harp, beats & dreams. Meanwhile, the Royal College of Music Junior Department Jazz Ensemble makes its sixth appearance in the Late Night Jazz series to bring the spring season to a close (Thursday 26 June) with a varied repertoire featuring music from the 1930’s swing era to the present day, including works by Miles Davis, Charles Mingus, Michael Bublé and Snarky Puppy.

Tickets for all Late Night Jazz shows are now on sale and available from the Royal Albert Hall website - www.royalalberthall.com.

